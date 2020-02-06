6 Febbraio 2020
CARB-X FUNDS PATTERN BIOSCIENCE

(agenparl) – boston gio 06 febbraio 2020

Pattern’s new Digital Culture for rapid ID/AST aims to transform the diagnosis of superbug infections, providing critical information within 4 hours, rather than days.

(BOSTON, MA) – CARB-X is awarding Pattern Bioscience (formerly operating as Klaris Diagnostics), based in Austin, Texas, US, up to US$6.8 million in non-dilutive funding to develop a rapid identification and antimicrobial susceptibility test (ID/AST) to diagnose drug resistant infections quickly, and provide health professionals with vital information about which pathogen is causing the infection and which antibiotic is most likely to cure the infection.

If the project successfully achieves certain development milestones, Pattern will be eligible for up to an additional $15.1 million in funding from CARB-X. CARB-X is a consortium led by Boston University and funded by a global partnership.

Fonte/Source: http://www.bu.edu/law/2020/02/05/carb-x-funds-pattern-bioscience/

