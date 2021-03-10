mercoledì, Marzo 10, 2021
CAPTURING PROTEIN DROPLETS: LABEL-FREE VISUALIZATION AND DETECTION OF PROTEIN LIQUID-LIQUID PHASE SEPARATION WITH AN AGGREGATION-INDUCED EMISSION FLUOROGEN

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 marzo 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CC00947H, Communication
Yan-Mei Li, Chu-Qiao Liang, Lin Wang, Yun-Yi Luo, Qian-Qian Li
We developed a new method for protein droplet visualization by means of a droplet probe (DroProbe) based on an aggregation-induced emission (AIE) fluorogen. A simple method for viscosity comparison of…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/Lxy11JsLtxI/D1CC00947H

