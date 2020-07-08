mercoledì, Luglio 8, 2020
CAPTURING KEY ENERGY AND EMISSION TRENDS IN CGE MODELS

(AGENPARL) – NORGE, mer 08 luglio 2020

Limiting global warming in line with the goals in the Paris Agreement will require substantial technological and behavioural
transformations.

This challenge drives many of the current modelling trends. This article undertakes a review of 17 state-of-the-art recursive-dynamic
computable general equilibrium (CGE) models and assesses the key methodologies and applied modules they use for representing
sectoral energy and emission characteristics and dynamics. The purpose is to provide technical insight into recent advances
in the modelling of current and future energy and abatement technologies and how they can be used to make baseline projections
and scenarios 20-80 years ahead. Numerical illustrations are provided. In order to represent likely energy system transitions
in the decades to come, modern CGE tools have learned from bottom-up studies. Three different approaches to baseline quantification
can be distinguished: (a) exploiting bottom-up model characteristics to endogenize responses of technological investment and
utilization, (b) relying on external information sources to feed the exogenous parameters and variables of the model, and
(c) linking the model with more technology-rich, partial models to obtain bottom-up- and pathway-consistent parameters.

Fonte/Source: http://www.ssb.no/en/forskning/discussion-papers/capturing-key-energy-and-emission-trends-in-cge-models

