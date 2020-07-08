CAPTURING KEY ENERGY AND EMISSION TRENDS IN CGE MODELS

(AGENPARL) – NORGE, mer 08 luglio 2020

This challenge drives many of the current modelling trends. This article undertakes a review of 17 state-of-the-art recursive-dynamic

computable general equilibrium (CGE) models and assesses the key methodologies and applied modules they use for representing

sectoral energy and emission characteristics and dynamics. The purpose is to provide technical insight into recent advances

in the modelling of current and future energy and abatement technologies and how they can be used to make baseline projections

and scenarios 20-80 years ahead. Numerical illustrations are provided. In order to represent likely energy system transitions

in the decades to come, modern CGE tools have learned from bottom-up studies. Three different approaches to baseline quantification

can be distinguished: (a) exploiting bottom-up model characteristics to endogenize responses of technological investment and

utilization, (b) relying on external information sources to feed the exogenous parameters and variables of the model, and

(c) linking the model with more technology-rich, partial models to obtain bottom-up- and pathway-consistent parameters.