CAPTURING CLINICAL INNOVATIONS SURVEY

IBMS member chance to identify behaviours and practice that could have lasting benefits and inform future norms

We have received a letter from the National Medical Director and National Director for Improvement at NHS England and NHS Improvement which offers a unique chance to consolidate what we are learning from different parts of the system, by identifying behaviours and practice that could have lasting benefits and inform future norms. The letter, as stated above, is copied in full below:

Dear NCDs/NSAs/Nursing leads/Medical leads/Chief Professional Officers/CRG Chairs and GIRFT clinical leads, Reference: Capturing clinical innovations COVID-19 has changed healthcare delivery in the UK and in response new and innovative ways of working have been rapidly developed across the NHS. As we move into the next phase of NHS recovery, NHSEI wants to ensure beneficial changes to care are captured and embedded in our services so that future patients benefit over the next 12 months and beyond. The first phase detailed below is the beginning of a process in which we will seek to support the sharing and implementation of positive changes and innovations over the remainder of 20/21. We want to hear from clinicians across the country, so improvements and innovations to clinical pathways which have improved services can be identified and retained in the longer term. We also want any innovations to be subject to continual improvement, ongoing learning and evaluation. We want to hear from clinicians, clinical leaders, Royal Colleges, professional bodies and other interested stakeholders over the next 4-5 weeks to identify, beneficial changes and innovations in a systematic way. This will directly inform both the light touch planning guidance coming out in June as well as longer term planning over the rest of the financial year. We would ask that you, in your roles, act as the route to reach these networks and bodies by cascading this link to the survey as soon as possible and encouraging people to participate: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=kp4VA8ZyI0umSq9Q55Ctv-zG7vHjmaZJg9s6K87uGnpUMlIzVEhLTlY2VlZGU0RIV1BJQjZGMFZNUSQlQCN0PWcu The survey asks the following four questions: 1. What beneficial innovations/changes have occurred in your specialty and within patient pathways?

2. Please describe the impact of these innovations/ changes (e.g. population health outcome, patient outcome, safety, wider system, efficiency, productivity). How did you measure the benefit?

3. What is needed to sustain the change?

4. What, if anything, hasn’t worked so well?

We will also be working with the patient and carer engagement team to ensure they are involved. We are keen to move at pace on this in order to safeguard the key innovations that have already taken place and would therefore be grateful if you would encourage you networks and stakeholders to reply as soon as possible. The final deadline for submissions will be 30 June 2020. Please do contact <a or Chris Moran via <a if you have any questions, or would like any clarification. Yours sincerely Prof Stephen Powis

National Medical Director

NHS England and NHS Improvement Hugh McCaughey

National Director for Improvement

NHS England and NHS Improvement

