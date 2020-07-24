sabato, Luglio 25, 2020
Breaking News

TUTELA DEI DIRITTI UMANI VIGENTI IN ITALIA E NELLA REALTà INTERNAZIONALE

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS V.MAKEI MEETS THE MINISTER OF FOREIGN…

ASIA DEL SUD, UNICEF: PER INONDAZIONI E VIRUS A RISCHIO PIù DI…

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION APPROVES UPDATED UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEM (UAS) EXPORT POLICY

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION APPROVES UPDATED UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEM (UAS) EXPORT POLICY

INCONTRO INFORMALE IN COMMISSIONE ANTIMAFIA

NEW YORK FED RELEASES UPDATED FORM DOCUMENTS AND CERTIFICATIONS FOR THE MUNICIPAL…

INCONTRO IN COMMISSIONE ANTIMAFIA

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2541 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2541 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

CAPTURED FUGITIVE DRUG SMUGGLER ‘DOBBO’ GIVEN EXTRA PRISON TIME

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, ven 24 luglio 2020

A convicted drug smuggler who went on the run after absconding from prison has now been jailed for a total of 16 and a half years.

Daniel DobbsDaniel Dobbs, 31, was convicted of trafficking heroin and amphetamines and sentenced to 13 and a half years’ imprisonment in January 2014, following a National Crime Agency investigation.

On 2 November 2018, Dobbs, from Malton in North Yorkshire and known as “Dobbo” to his friends, was found to be missing from his prison cell in South Yorkshire.

The NCA subsequently issued a wanted appeal for information on his whereabouts.

Last year, the NCA identified him as living in Spain under a false name and on 11 February 2020, after co-operation with Spanish law enforcement partners, Dobbs was arrested in a Guardia Civil investigation into an underground tobacco factory in Malaga, southern Spain.

The counterfeit cigarettes were made in unsanitary conditions and of low-quality components. Officers seized over 3 million counterfeit cigarettes; 20kg of hashish; 144kg of marijuana; 3 weapons; 8 GPS tracking devices and 1 jamming device.

Dobbs was returned to the UK in March 2020 and on 21 July, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for escape from lawful custody, and 12 months concurrently for improper use of an identity document at Lewes Crown Court.

These will run consecutively with the remainder of his 13 and a half year sentence.

Alison Abbott, of the NCA’s offender lifetime management unit, said:

“It is apparent that Dobbs is a harmful and persistent offender who thought he could escape the UK and avoid detection. But together with international partners, we tracked him down, and now he’s back behind bars where he belongs.

“The NCA pursues fugitives relentlessly. No matter where they are, nor how long it takes, we will catch up with those who flee UK justice.”

24 July 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/captured-fugitive-drug-smuggler-dobbo-given-extra-prison-time

Post collegati

SALE OF ITEMS AT ECIAF

Redazione

SES-RWL–00401 – COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS MAN – UPDATE FILING STATE

Redazione

SES-RWL–00186 – COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS MAN – UPDATE FILING STATE

Redazione

FILE NUMBER: 0436-EX-CN-2020, CALLSIGN: WL2XAT

Redazione

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK IS NOW SHAKESPEARE AT HOME

Redazione

CHITOSAN DERIVED NITROGEN-DOPED CARBON DOTS SUPPRESS OSTEOCLASTIC OSTEOLYSIS VIA DOWNREGULATING ROS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More