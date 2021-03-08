CAPILLARY FORCES DRIVE BUCKLING, PLASTIC DEFORMATION, AND BREAK-UP OF 3D PRINTED BEAMS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 marzo 2021
Soft Matter, 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SM01971B, Paper
Christopher S. O’Bryan, Alexandria Brady-Miné, Crystal J. Tessmann, Amanda M. Spotz, Thomas E. Angelini
Capillary forces acting at the interfaces of soft materials lead to elastic and plastic deformations and instabilities that result in buckling, coiling, and break-up of 3D printed beams.
