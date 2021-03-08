lunedì, Marzo 8, 2021
CAPILLARY FORCES DRIVE BUCKLING, PLASTIC DEFORMATION, AND BREAK-UP OF 3D PRINTED BEAMS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 marzo 2021

Soft Matter, 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SM01971B, Paper
Christopher S. O’Bryan, Alexandria Brady-Miné, Crystal J. Tessmann, Amanda M. Spotz, Thomas E. Angelini
Capillary forces acting at the interfaces of soft materials lead to elastic and plastic deformations and instabilities that result in buckling, coiling, and break-up of 3D printed beams.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SM/~3/mN2C-FuEV1Y/D0SM01971B

