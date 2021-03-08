CAPILLARY FORCES DRIVE BUCKLING, PLASTIC DEFORMATION, AND BREAK-UP OF 3D PRINTED BEAMS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 marzo 2021

Soft Matter, 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0SM01971B, Paper

Christopher S. O’Bryan, Alexandria Brady-Miné, Crystal J. Tessmann, Amanda M. Spotz, Thomas E. Angelini

Capillary forces acting at the interfaces of soft materials lead to elastic and plastic deformations and instabilities that result in buckling, coiling, and break-up of 3D printed beams.

