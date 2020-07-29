CAPESIZE MARKET DECLINE SHOWS SIGNS OF SLOWING

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mer 29 luglio 2020
The average daily time charter on the Baltic Exchange dropped to $16,524 per day this week
Related Stories
- Grimaldi says state aid for shipping risks distorting market
- International Group combined ratios top 120%
- CMA conference switches to fully virtual event for 2020
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1133286/Capesize%20market%20decline%20shows%20signs%20of%20slowing?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss