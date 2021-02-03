CANTON FELON SENTENCED TO 30 MONTHS FOR POSSESSING FIREARM UNDER PROJECT EJECT

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 03 febbraio 2021

Jackson, Miss. – Xavier D. Cooper, 27, of Canton, was sentenced today by Senior U.S. District Court Judge David C. Bramlette III to 30 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Michelle A. Sutphin of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Cooper was also ordered to pay a $1500 fine.

On May 22, 2017, during a traffic stop in Clinton, Mississippi, Clinton Police Department officers discovered Cooper was in possession of a Romarm/Cugir semi-automatic pistol, coupled with an extended magazine and a round “drum” magazine. Cooper had been previously convicted of felonies in both Copiah and Hinds Counties.

Cooper was indicted on March 5, 2019 and pled guilty before Judge Bramlette on October 27, 2020.

This case was investigated by the Clinton Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew W. Eichner.

This case was part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) and Project Guardian. EJECT is a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to fighting and reducing violent crime through prosecution, prevention, re-entry and awareness. EJECT stands for “Empower Justice Expel Crime Together.” PSN is bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

