mercoledì, Aprile 29, 2020
Breaking News

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 28 APRIL…

TWENTY-FOURTH PLENARY SESSION: ADOPTED DOCUMENTS

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1782 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1783 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

NUOVO CASO DI COVID-19 IN VATICANO

HERLITZKA E BERGAMASCO RINGRAZIANO IL PAPA PER LE PAROLE SUGLI ARTISTI

CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): MINISTERIAL DIRECTION FOR THE SMALL BUSINESSES GRANT FUND

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1763 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

ORDINE DEL GIORNO ASSEMBLEA – 29/04/2020 SEDUTA/E N. 211

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1763 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

CANONICAL SPDI NOTATION NOW IN CLINVAR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND-USA), mer 29 aprile 2020

Did you know that you can see canonical SPDI notation – SPDI notation expressed on the GRCh38 chromosomal sequence – in ClinVar?

Figure 1. The canonical SPDI is provided within the “Variant details” tab. This is just one of many ways to see the notation.

This allows you to easily make connections between output from NCBI’s Variation Services and ClinVar data.

The canonical SPDI is available from ClinVar in several ways:

  • In the VCV XML, ClinVarVariationRelease, as: VariationArchive/InterpretedRecord/SimpleAllele/CanonicalSPDI/
  • In the RCV XML, ClinVarFullRelease, as: ClinVarSet/MeasureSet/CanonicalSPDI/
  • In the download for search results
  • On Variation pages (Figure 1)
  • By search, e.g. NC_000010.11::C:G[Canonical SPDI]

Check out some other examples of SPDI notation for different types of variants: 

NCBI’s SPDI notation describes variants as a sequence of four attributes: sequence, position, deletion and insertion (Holmes et al., 2019). It is a valuable format for bioinformatics as it provides an unambiguous representation of a variant and removes the over-precision that is often used for variants in repetitive regions.

Please contact the ClinVar Team at 

Fonte/Source: https://ncbiinsights.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2020/04/28/canonical-spdi-notation-now-in-clinvar/

Post collegati

AMMONOLYSIS SYNTHESIS OF NICKEL MOLYBDENUM NITRIDE NANOSTRUCTURE FOR HIGH-PERFORMANCE ASYMMETRIC SUPERCAPACITOR

Redazione

LAST CHANCE TO REGISTER FOR OUR ASK THE ANALYSTS WEBINAR

Redazione

CANONICAL SPDI NOTATION NOW IN CLINVAR

Redazione

HIN LEONG INSOLVENCY LEAVES TRADERS AND SHIPPERS EXPOSED

Redazione

SES-REG–06344 – MAGNUM COMMUNICATIONS, INC. – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

SES-REG–06361 – OLYMPUSAT, INC. – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More