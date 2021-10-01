(AGENPARL) – ven 01 ottobre 2021 Cannabis General Stakeholder Meeting

Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

3-5 pm

Virtual Via Zoom

[Attend Meeting](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h29d5cb0,2a4dda5,2a55b20)

Draft Meeting Agenda:

– EPS Study Scope & Timeline

– Public Safety Update

– DCC Consolidated Cannabis Regs

– Policy Updates:

– Ownership of Storefront Dispensaries

– Delivery Cap in District 6

– District 2 Buffer Zones

– Title 5 Cleanup

Visit the [OCM website](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h29d5cb0,2a4dda5,2a55b21) for the full agenda.

