Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021
3-5 pm
Virtual Via Zoom
Draft Meeting Agenda:
– EPS Study Scope & Timeline
– Public Safety Update
– DCC Consolidated Cannabis Regs
– Policy Updates:
– Ownership of Storefront Dispensaries
– Delivery Cap in District 6
– District 2 Buffer Zones
– Title 5 Cleanup
Office of Cannabis Management | 916-808-8955
