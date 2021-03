(AGENPARL) – MINNESOTA (USA), mar 16 marzo 2021 HF1207 would expand current statute that allows a candidate to request their home address be classified as private data if “a police report has been submitted or an order for protection has been issued in regard to the safety of the candidate or the candidate’s family.”

