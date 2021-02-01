lunedì, Febbraio 1, 2021
CANCER-MICROENVIRONMENT TRIGGERED SELF-ASSEMBLING THERAPY BY MOLECULAR BLOCKS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 01 febbraio 2021

Mater. Horiz., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0MH02058C, Communication
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Hirotaka Nakatsuji, Yudai Shioji, Noboru Hiraoka, Yuta Okada, Natsuko Kato, Sayaka Shibata, Ichio Aoki, Michiya Matsusaki
Drug delivery systems have been studied to reduce side effects by increasing the accumulation of anticancer drugs in cancer cells. However, the transportation efficiency is still low due to the…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/mh/~3/RoxHgW7udW8/D0MH02058C

