CANCER CELLS MAY EVADE CHEMOTHERAPY BY GOING DORMANT

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 13 marzo 2021 Cancer cells can dodge chemotherapy by entering a state that bears similarity to certain kinds of senescence, a type of ‘active hibernation’ that enables them to weather the stress induced by aggressive treatments aimed at destroying them, according to a new study. These findings have implications for developing new drug combinations that could block senescence and make chemotherapy more effective.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210312181146.htm

