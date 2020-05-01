venerdì, Maggio 1, 2020
Agenparl

CANCER CELL DISCRIMINATION AND DYNAMIC VIABILITY MONITORING THROUGH WASH-FREE BIOIMAGING BY AIEGENS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 01 maggio 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC01213K, Edge Article
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Ruoyao Zhang, Guangle Niu, Qing Lu, Xiaolin Huang, Joe H. C. Chau, Ryan T. K. Kwok, Xiaoqiang Yu, Min-Hui Li, Jacky Wing Yip Lam, Ben Zhong Tang
Cancer cell discrimination and cellular viability monitoring are closely related to human health. A universal and convenient fluorescence system with a dual function of wide-spectrum cancer cell discrimination and dynamic…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/odobFYbllqk/D0SC01213K

