CANCELED – BESPOKE 2020

Feast your senses on Queensland Ballet’s collaborative season with three new contemporary works by acclaimed choreographers Natalie Weir, Remi Wortmeyer and Petros Treklis.

Bespoke takes a fresh look at ballet dancers in the contemporary space as it considers interactions with technology, design, lighting and music to showcase QB in new ways.

Location: Powerhouse Theatre

Venue: Brisbane Powerhouse, New Farm

Venue address: Brisbane Powerhouse, 119 Lamington Street, New Farm

Status: Cancelled

Event type: Performing arts

Cost: Admit: $65 plus transaction fee of $6.60

Bookings: Single tickets on sale from Monday 2 December. More information on Brisbane Powerhouse website.

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D138446755