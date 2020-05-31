domenica, Maggio 31, 2020
Agenparl

CANCELED – BESPOKE 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), dom 31 maggio 2020 Friday, July 31, 2020, 7:30 – 9pm

CANCELED - Bespoke 2020

Feast your senses on Queensland Ballet’s collaborative season with three new contemporary works by acclaimed choreographers Natalie Weir, Remi Wortmeyer and Petros Treklis.

Bespoke takes a fresh look at ballet dancers in the contemporary space as it considers interactions with technology, design, lighting and music to showcase QB in new ways.

Location: Powerhouse Theatre

VenueBrisbane Powerhouse, New Farm
Venue addressBrisbane Powerhouse, 119 Lamington Street, New Farm
Status: Cancelled
Event type: Performing arts
Cost: Admit: $65 plus transaction fee of $6.60
Bookings: Single tickets on sale from Monday 2 December. More information on Brisbane Powerhouse website.

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D138446755

