sabato, Maggio 2, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS, CHIGI: COLLOQUIO TELEFONICO TRA CONTE E BILL GATES: COOPERAZIONE GLOBALE ALLA…

CORONAVIRUS, BERLUSCONI VIDEOCONFERENZA COORDINATORI REGIONALI: SIAMO FORZA RESPONSABILE, SOSTENIAMO ITALIA E ITALIANI,…

PRESS RELEASE: RUN FOR HEROES FOUNDER WINS PM AWARD

RUN FOR HEROES FOUNDER WINS PM AWARD

SENTENCE INCREASED FOR WALSALL MAN WHO IMPORTED ILLEGAL FIREARMS

£6.1 MILLION FUNDING BOOST TO HELP HIGH STREETS AND TOWN CENTRES THROUGH…

CORONAVIRUS, CHIGI: “FASE 2” – DOMANDE FREQUENTI SULLE MISURE ADOTTATE DAL GOVERNO

IVAN KORčOK: SLOVAKIA IS A RELIABLE ALLY IN NATO

IL PAPA NOMINA IL VICE CAMERLENGO E IL NUNZIO IN IRAQ

THE SLOVAK INSTITUTES COOPERATE ON A SERIES OF CONCERTS, THE FIRST PERFORMER…

Agenparl

CANADIAN BONE AND JOINT CONFERENCE (CBJC) – VIRTUAL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), sab 02 maggio 2020

Event Date: Saturday, June 13, 2020

The CBJC 2020 will be hosted virtually and preceded on June 11th by the Canadian Bone and Joint Young Investigator’s Forum (CBJYIF) which includes trainee focused workshops organized by trainees for trainees. 

Abstract deadline: May 11th 2020 (includes abstract and pre-recorded video submission)

Formats include live streamed Oral  and Pre-recorded Video Poster Sessions ( English and French), topic areas include: Social Inequities in Care Delivery, Therapies & Research;  Phenotyping & Data Registries; Infection & Inflammation, as well as MSK Rehabilitation & Remote & Virtual Innovations

Details available at https://cbjc.ca

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/boneandjoint/2020-06/2020_CBJC_Day2.html

Post collegati

CANADIAN BONE AND JOINT CONFERENCE (CBJC) – VIRTUAL

Redazione

NEW SCHULICH DEAN FINDS LESSONS IN CRISIS

Redazione

WHY FACETIME CAN’T REPLACE FACE TIME

Redazione

EXPLORING BETTER WAY BACK FOR MENTAL-HEALTH PATIENTS

Redazione

STUDENT-ARTISTS TAKE GALLERY SHOW GLOBAL

Redazione

READ. WATCH. LISTEN. WITH DANNY BEDNAR

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More