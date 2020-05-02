CANADIAN BONE AND JOINT CONFERENCE (CBJC) – VIRTUAL

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), sab 02 maggio 2020

Event Date: Saturday, June 13, 2020

The CBJC 2020 will be hosted virtually and preceded on June 11th by the Canadian Bone and Joint Young Investigator’s Forum (CBJYIF) which includes trainee focused workshops organized by trainees for trainees.

Abstract deadline: May 11th 2020 (includes abstract and pre-recorded video submission)

Formats include live streamed Oral and Pre-recorded Video Poster Sessions ( English and French), topic areas include: Social Inequities in Care Delivery, Therapies & Research; Phenotyping & Data Registries; Infection & Inflammation, as well as MSK Rehabilitation & Remote & Virtual Innovations

Details available at https://cbjc.ca

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/boneandjoint/2020-06/2020_CBJC_Day2.html