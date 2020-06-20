(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), sab 20 giugno 2020

June 20, 2020 – Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

On June 18, 2020, the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario identified the remains of four of the six Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members killed in the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter crash of April 29.

Remains of the following CAF members have been positively identified:

Captain Kevin Hagen, Pilot, originally from Nanaimo, British Columbia

Captain Maxime Miron-Morin, Air Combat Systems Officer, originally from Bécancour, Quebec

Sub-Lieutenant Matthew Pyke, Naval Warfare Officer, originally from Truro, Nova Scotia

Master Corporal Matthew Cousins, Airborne Electronic Sensor Operator, originally from Guelph, Ontario

Their remains were located and recovered during a combined CAF-United States Navy search and recovery operation conducted between May 25 and June 2. The families of all crew members lost in the accident have been notified.

Remains of Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough, a Marine Systems Engineering Officer originally from Toronto, Ontario, were previously identified shortly after the accident. Partial remains of Captain Brenden MacDonald, a Pilot originally from New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, were originally identified on May 9; no further remains were found in the recovery operations.

Over the coming days, our fallen who have now been positively identified, will be released to the families so they can be brought home. Ceremonial arrangements are being planned by the Royal Canadian Navy and Royal Canadian Air Force in consultation with the families, and will be communicated when available.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/news/2020/06/canadian-armed-forces-members-recovered-from-stalker-22-crash-identified.html