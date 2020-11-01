(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), dom 01 novembre 2020

November 1, 2020 – Edmonton, Alta. – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

Corporal (Cpl) James Choi, a member of the Royal Westminster Regiment, based in New Westminster, B.C., died on October 31, 2020 as the result of a gunshot wound sustained while training at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Wainwright.

Cpl Choi joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 2016 and was a trained infantry soldier. At the time of the incident, Cpl Choi had augmented 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry for a fall continuation training exercise that focuses on core light infantry skills. He was 29 years old.

Cpl Choi and his fellow soldiers were conducting a live-fire training exercise when the incident occurred. The incident remains under investigation.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/news/2020/11/canadian-armed-forces-identifies-soldier-killed-while-training-in-wainwright-alta.html