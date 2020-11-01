domenica, Novembre 1, 2020
Breaking News

BELGIO, CRISTIANI E MUSULMANI: CONOSCERSI E RISPETTARSI

STATEMENT OF THE LITHUANIAN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS REGARDING THE PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION…

STATEMENT OF THE LITHUANIAN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS REGARDING THE PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS…

​​​​​COVID: DELRIO (PD), GRAVE NO DEL CENTRODESTRA A CABINA DI REGIA. SERVE…

COVID, SALVINI: GENITORI E NONNI VANNO PROTETTI E RISPETTATI

INTERNATIONAL DAY TO END IMPUNITY FOR CRIMES AGAINST JOURNALISTS   

INTERNATIONAL DAY TO END IMPUNITY FOR CRIMES AGAINST JOURNALISTS   

01/11/2020 GEORGIAN ELECTIONS: STATEMENT OF THE INTERNATIONAL OBSERVERS

TRANSPORT FOR LONDON SETTLEMENT LETTER

IL PAPA: BASTA ALLO SPARGIMENTO DI SANGUE INNOCENTE NEL NAGORNO-KARABAKH

Agenparl

CANADIAN ARMED FORCES IDENTIFIES SOLDIER KILLED WHILE TRAINING IN WAINWRIGHT, ALTA.

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), dom 01 novembre 2020

November 1, 2020 – Edmonton, Alta. – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

Corporal (Cpl) James Choi, a member of the Royal Westminster Regiment, based in New Westminster, B.C., died on October 31, 2020 as the result of a gunshot wound sustained while training at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Wainwright.

Cpl Choi joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 2016 and was a trained infantry soldier. At the time of the incident, Cpl Choi had augmented 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry for a fall continuation training exercise that focuses on core light infantry skills.  He was 29 years old.

Cpl Choi and his fellow soldiers were conducting a live-fire training exercise when the incident occurred. The incident remains under investigation.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/news/2020/11/canadian-armed-forces-identifies-soldier-killed-while-training-in-wainwright-alta.html

Post collegati

CANADIAN ARMED FORCES IDENTIFIES SOLDIER KILLED WHILE TRAINING IN WAINWRIGHT, ALTA.

Redazione

CANADIAN SOLDIER KILLED WHILE TRAINING IN WAINWRIGHT, ALTA. 

Redazione

STATEMENT FROM THE CHIEF PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICER OF CANADA ON OCTOBER 31, 2020  

Redazione

CINQ NOUVEAUX CAS DE COVID-19

Redazione

STATEMENT MARKING THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF UNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTION 1325 ON WOMEN, PEACE AND SECURITY 

Redazione

UNION SPORTS MINISTER SHRI KIREN RIJIJU FLAGS OFF 200-KM LONG ‘FIT INDIA WALKATHON’ ,

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More