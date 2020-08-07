sabato, Agosto 8, 2020
Breaking News

GAD’S KEY ROLE IN PENSIONS CONSULTATION

DL AGOSTO, GUALTIERI: AIUTA IMPRESE E FAMIGLIE, VERSO RIPARTENZA ECONOMICA E OCCUPAZIONALE

GAD LAUNCHES ‘MAKING SENSE OF COVID-19’ WEBINAR PROGRAMME

GIUSTIZIA, CONTE: DA CDM VARATA RIFORMA CSM

SOLIDARIETà PER IL LIBANO. DALLA CEI 1 MILIONE DI EURO

DL AGOSTO, CONTE: MISURE STANZIATE DAL GOVERNO, IN ARRIVO 100 MLD

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 538 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

LITHUANIA STRONGLY CONDEMNS START OF NUCLEAR FUEL LOADING INTO UNSAFE NUCLEAR POWER…

CDEMA GRANT FUNDING CALL FOR PROPOSALS

WORKING WITH OUR CUSTOMERS DURING THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK

Agenparl

CANADA’S FOREST SECTOR DEVELOPING BIODEGRADABLE FACE MASK FILTERS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), ven 07 agosto 2020

August 7, 2020                                           Ottawa, Ontario                                    Natural Resources Canada

The Government of Canada is taking strong, immediate and effective action to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on our economy and protect Canadians. Canada’s forest sector has continued to adapt and implement unique technologies and processes to manufacture new products that contribute to Canada’s pandemic response.

Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Seamus O’Regan, today announced a $1.3 million investment to FPInnovations for a COVID-19 response project to develop a biodegradable, sustainable filter for single-use face masks made from local, and eco-friendly solutions.

Consistent with Natural Resources Canada’s work plan for personal protective equipment (PPE) waste management, FPInnovations will develop the filters using sustainable and biodegradable material made from Canadian forest fibres. Canadian pulp and paper mills will manufacture this product and provide an opportunity to diversify the forest sector’s revenue opportunities. This product has the potential for Canada to expand its markets internationally and lead the production of sustainable and environmentally friendly PPE.

This investment is part of Natural Resources Canada’s Transformative Technologies Program’s contribution agreement with FPInnovations through the Forest Innovation Program, which promotes research and development on new technologies and products across Canada’s forest sector.

The demand for PPE has increased as the pandemic continues. Canada’s forest workers are demonstrating how our natural resource sectors will help Canada rebound economically from COVID-19.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/natural-resources-canada/news/2020/08/canadas-forest-sector-developing-biodegradable-face-mask-filters.html

Post collegati

CANADA’S FOREST SECTOR DEVELOPING BIODEGRADABLE FACE MASK FILTERS

Redazione

MP DUCLOS TO MAKE A CLEAN TECH ANNOUNCEMENT

Redazione

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA INVESTS IN CONSERVATION PROJECTS AT NATIONAL PARKS IN ONTARIO TO FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE

Redazione

PARKS CANADA CONSERVATION AND RESTORATION FUNDING IN CENTRAL AND EASTERN ONTARIO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FUNDING: $6M

Redazione

HOW TO IDENTIFY ROCKS AND OTHER QUESTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Redazione

CANADA AND NEW BRUNSWICK INVEST IN IMPROVED WASTEWATER FACILITIES FOR RESIDENTS OF GREATER SHEDIAC

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More