09/21/2021 05:03 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

We congratulate the people of Canada following their federal elections, and we look forward to continuing to work with Prime Minister Trudeau across the range of shared challenges and opportunities. We are extraordinarily fortunate to have Canada as our neighbor, close friend, democratic partner, and trusted ally.

The United States and Canada enjoy one of the most comprehensive partnerships in the world. Our collaboration extends beyond our robust economic ties, border security, and defense cooperation to include engagement on global issues of mutual concern, such as human rights, democracy, global health, and climate change.

Our shared history, values, and the ties of family, friends, and communities across our border are the foundation of our unique relationship. We look forward to continued engagement with our Canadian partners to strengthen the security and prosperity of North America and the world.

