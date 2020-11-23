(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), lun 23 novembre 2020 Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced that Canada has provided the Mississauga Nation with $120,000 this year through the Nation Rebuilding Program to support their efforts towards self-determination.
Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/crown-indigenous-relations-northern-affairs/news/2020/11/canada-supports-the-mississauga-nation-efforts-to-rebuild-their-nation-and-advance-self-determination-and-reconciliation.html