lunedì, Novembre 23, 2020
Breaking News

370KG COUNTERFEIT MECHANICAL COMPONENTS SEIZED IN ITALY THANKS TO OLAF INFORMATION

FRANCESCO: IL COVID, L’ORA DELLA VERITà PER UN FUTURO MIGLIORE

IL PAPA: MEDICI E INFERMIERI ARGENTINI, EROI NON CELEBRATI DEL COVID-19

U.S.-GREENLAND TECHNICAL ENGAGEMENT ON MINING SECTOR EDUCATION AND TRAINING

U.S.-GREENLAND TECHNICAL ENGAGEMENT ON MINING SECTOR EDUCATION AND TRAINING

STATEMENT TO PARLIAMENT: PM STATEMENT ON COVID-19 WINTER PLAN: 23 NOVEMBER 2020

USA, JOHN KERRY TORNERà NELL’AMMINISTRAZIONE BIDEN COME ‘CLIMATE CZAR’

CULTURE SECRETARY ANNOUNCES RETURN OF FANS TO ELITE SPORTS EVENTS AND REOPENING…

EU CIVILIAN CRISIS MANAGEMENT: SIGNIFICANT RESULTS IN STRENGTHENING CIVILIAN COMMON SECURITY AND…

GALLAGHER ALL’ACCADEMIA DEI LINCEI: PER LA RIPARTENZA UNA NUOVA ALLEANZA TRA SCIENZA…

Agenparl

CANADA SUPPORTS THE MISSISSAUGA NATION EFFORTS TO REBUILD THEIR NATION AND ADVANCE SELF-DETERMINATION AND RECONCILIATION 

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), lun 23 novembre 2020 Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced that Canada has provided the Mississauga Nation with $120,000 this year through the Nation Rebuilding Program to support their efforts towards self-determination.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/crown-indigenous-relations-northern-affairs/news/2020/11/canada-supports-the-mississauga-nation-efforts-to-rebuild-their-nation-and-advance-self-determination-and-reconciliation.html

Post collegati

CANADA SUPPORTS THE MISSISSAUGA NATION EFFORTS TO REBUILD THEIR NATION AND ADVANCE SELF-DETERMINATION AND RECONCILIATION 

Redazione

MINISTER NG HOSTS SUCCESSFUL MINISTERIAL MEETING OF THE OTTAWA GROUP ON WTO REFORM

Redazione

CANADA REVENUE AGENCY OPENS APPLICATIONS FOR THE CANADA EMERGENCY RENT SUBSIDY

Redazione

SASKATCHEWAN RECOGNIZES NATIONAL HOUSING DAY

Redazione

DALLAIRE CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE FOR PEACE AND SECURITY WELCOMES ITS FIRST EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Redazione

STATEMENT BY MINISTER GUILBEAULT ON CANADA HISTORY WEEK

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More