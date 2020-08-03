lunedì, Agosto 3, 2020
CANADA RECEIVES THREE BIDS IN CONTEST TO SUPPLY COUNTRY WITH 88 FIGHTER JETS

(AGENPARL) – RESTON (VIRGINIA), lun 03 agosto 2020

 News about the aerospace industry curated by AIAA staff

Canada Receives Three Bids In Contest to Supply Country With 88 Fighter Jets

Aug 3, 2020, 12:32 PM
by
Lawrence Garrett

Boeing X-32, left, and the Lockheed X-35 competed for the DoD contract to produce the Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) in 1997. | US Air Force; Wikipedia; Public Domain

Reuters reported that on Friday, Canada “said it had received three bids in a multibillion-dollar contest to supply the country with 88 new fighter jets, with a final contract to be awarded in 2022 and first delivery as early as 2025.” The proposals “were from a Saab AB-led consortium, Lockheed Martin Corp with Pratt & Whitney, and a The Boeing Company-led consortium, Public Services and Procurement Canada said in statement.” The contract “is worth between C$15 billion ($11.2 billion) and C$19 billion ($14.2 billion).”
Fonte/Source: https://www.aiaa.org/news/industry-news/2020/08/03/canada-receives-three-bids-in-contest-to-supply-country-with-88-fighter-jets

