Canada Receives Three Bids In Contest to Supply Country With 88 Fighter Jets

Boeing X-32, left, and the Lockheed X-35 competed for the DoD contract to produce the Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) in 1997. | US Air Force; Wikipedia; Public Domain

Reuters reported that on Friday, Canada “said it had received three bids in a multibillion-dollar contest to supply the country with 88 new fighter jets, with a final contract to be awarded in 2022 and first delivery as early as 2025.” The proposals “were from a Saab AB-led consortium, Lockheed Martin Corp with Pratt & Whitney, and a The Boeing Company-led consortium, Public Services and Procurement Canada said in statement.” The contract “is worth between C$15 billion ($11.2 billion) and C$19 billion ($14.2 billion).”

