(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mar 09 giugno 2020 On behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rob Oliphant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister, today reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament during a virtual meeting of foreign ministers of the Stockholm Initiative for Nuclear Disarmament.
Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/global-affairs/news/2020/06/canada-reaffirms-ongoing-support-for-treaty-on-the-non-proliferation-of-nuclear-weapons.html