mercoledì, Giugno 10, 2020
Breaking News

IL VESCOVO DI CASSANO: “LA CALABRIA NON AFFRONTA LA PIAGA DELLA LUDOPATIA”

09/06/2020 PACE ALBANIA MONITORS WELCOME AGREEMENT ON ELECTORAL REFORM

GOVERNMENT DISCUSSES DEVELOPMENT OF LEGISLATION ON NORMAL CONDITIONS IN PREPARATION FOR POSSIBLE…

DIGNITà, INFORMAZIONE E FRATELLANZA

KONING WILLEM-ALEXANDER OPENT ALSNOG TENTOONSTELLING ‘BESMET!’ IN RIJKSMUSEUM BOERHAAVE

FILIPPINE, PREOCCUPAZIONE DELLA CHIESA PER LA NUOVA LEGGE ANTI-TERRORISMO

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1767 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – FASE ITER

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1027 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – FASE ITER

CHEMICAL ENGINEERING FOR NUCLEAR IN THE SPOTLIGHT

ON CHINA’S ATTEMPTED COERCION OF THE UNITED KINGDOM

Agenparl

CANADA REAFFIRMS ONGOING SUPPORT FOR TREATY ON THE NON-PROLIFERATION OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mar 09 giugno 2020 On behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rob Oliphant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister, today reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament during a virtual meeting of foreign ministers of the Stockholm Initiative for Nuclear Disarmament.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/global-affairs/news/2020/06/canada-reaffirms-ongoing-support-for-treaty-on-the-non-proliferation-of-nuclear-weapons.html

Post collegati

CANADA REAFFIRMS ONGOING SUPPORT FOR TREATY ON THE NON-PROLIFERATION OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS

Redazione

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA LAUNCHES SECOND CALL FOR PROPOSALS UNDER THE LOCAL FOOD INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

Redazione

COVID-19 UPDATE (JUNE 9, 2020) – MINISTERS AND GOVERNMENT OF CANADA OFFICIALS TO HOLD A NEWS CONFERENCE ON CORONAVIRUS DISEASE

Redazione

CANADIAN COAST GUARD TO HOLD TECHNICAL BRIEFING ON ICEBREAKING OPERATIONS IN THE ARCTIC

Redazione

PATHWAYS TO PARTNERSHIP: FRESH EYES, CREATIVE THINKING DEFINE GAIN’S APPROACH TO SOLUTIONS

Redazione

CARBURETOR ICE AND SUBSEQUENT ENGINE POWER LOSS LED TO FATAL ACCIDENT NEAR SMITHERS, BC

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More