(AGENPARL) – gio 12 agosto 2021 [Canada/Manitoba/Winnipeg News Release]

For Immediate Release

August 12, 2021

Canada, Manitoba and Winnipeg Invest in the South Winnipeg Recreation Campus

Investments in local infrastructure by the governments of Canada, Manitoba and Winnipeg during this unprecedented time stimulate the economy and address the needs of communities as they recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Investments to build and upgrade community and recreation infrastructure help Manitobans access the services and networks they need to stay connected, share experiences, and build healthy, inclusive, and vibrant communities.

Today, the Honourable Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency), on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services, and His Worship Brian Bowman, Mayor of Winnipeg, announced funding for the first phase of the South Winnipeg Recreation Campus, located in Waverley West. They were also joined by the Honourable Jon Reyes, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Waverley, and Janice Lukes, Councillor for Waverley West.

The first phase of this project involves the development of a multi-use, multi-generational recreation centre with gymnasiums, multi-purpose rooms, fitness space, a walking/running track, a daycare, a vocational building and adjacent site development. The new facility will provide access to sports and recreation activities, enhanced program opportunities, and places to meet in a centralized campus.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $31.6 million in this project through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. In addition, the government of Manitoba is funding over $31.1 million, and the City of Winnipeg is contributing more than $16.2 million towards eligible costs for the project.

Quotes

“Investing in modern, inclusive public infrastructure is key to building healthy, connected and vibrant communities. The $31.6 million in federal funding announced today to support the South Winnipeg Recreation Centre will ensure that residents of all ages can get together, meet and share activities that keep them active and enrich their community connections. Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities.” — The Honourable Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency), on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

“Investments in community infrastructure make our province a better place to live, work and play. We are pleased to partner with the Government of Canada and City of Winnipeg on the much needed South Winnipeg Recreation Campus. This area of Winnipeg has seen significant and diverse population growth over the last decade, and this investment will provide essential recreation space for residents to enjoy for many years to come.” — The Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services

“As the only mayoral candidate during the 2018 Election Campaign who committed to deliver the South Winnipeg Recreation Campus, I’m proud to see this project coming to fruition for the residents of this growing area of the city. This is the largest investment into a recreational facility in the city’s history and as Winnipeg continues to grow to a million people, we’ll continue to need strong government partners that will invest in municipal infrastructure, public transit and recreation.” — His Worship Brian Bowman, Mayor of the City of Winnipeg

Quick Facts

• Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

• $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

• In Manitoba, the Government of Canada has invested more than $1.1 billion in over 260 infrastructure projects since 2015 under the Investing in Canada Plan.

