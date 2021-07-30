(AGENPARL) – ven 30 luglio 2021 [Canada/Manitoba/Winnipeg News Release]

Canada, Manitoba and Winnipeg invest in the expansion of the St. James Civic Centre in Winnipeg

Investments in local infrastructure by the governments of Canada, Manitoba and Winnipeg during this unprecedented time stimulate the economy and address the needs of communities as they recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Investments to build and upgrade community and recreation infrastructure help Manitobans access the services and networks they need to stay connected, share experiences, and build healthy, inclusive, and vibrant communities.

Today, the Honourable Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency), on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services; the Honourable Scott Fielding, Minister of Finance and member of the legislative assembly for Kirkfield Park; His Worship Brian Bowman, Mayor of Winnipeg; and Scott Gillingham, Chair of Finance and Councillor for St. James, announced funding to expand and renovate the St. James Civic Centre in Winnipeg.

The St. James Civic Centre is over 50 years old and in need of improvements to continue to provide the community with places to meet and to access sports and recreational activities. The project funding will allow for the expansion and renovation of the Centre, including new multi-purpose program and meeting rooms, a dedicated administrative space for the St. James Assiniboia 55+, a community kitchen, and improvements to the auditorium, main building entry, and washrooms. As a result, the facility expansion project will provide enhanced program opportunities and improve accessibility.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $5.2 million in this project through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. In addition, the government of Manitoba is funding over $4.4 million, and the City of Winnipeg is contributing more than $3.5 million toward eligible costs for the project.

“Investing in modern, inclusive public infrastructure is key to building healthy, connected and vibrant communities. The $5.2 million in federal funding announced today to expand the St. James Civic Centre in Winnipeg will ensure that residents of all ages can get together, meet and share activities that keep them active and enrich their community connections. Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities.” — The Honourable Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency), on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

“We’re pleased to partner with the Government of Canada and City of Winnipeg for the much-needed expansion and renovation of the St. James Civic Centre. Investments in community infrastructure make our province a better place to live, work and play. By investing in the facility now, we’re ensuring it continues to be a multi-use space for the community to enjoy for many more years to come.” — The Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services

“The St. James Civic Centre expansion will enhance our community and benefit residents of all ages, and all three levels of government came together to make this project a priority. Congratulations to Connie Newman and the St. James Assiniboia 55+ Centre in advancing this project. Without their tireless work, this wouldn’t even be possible and they deserve all the credit. It’s been a long journey but today makes it all worth it.” — The Honourable Scott Fielding, Minister of Finance and member of the legislative assembly for Kirkfield Park

“After submitting our project application almost two years ago, today’s announcement represents a long-overdue investment from all three levels of government into the health and wellness of residents in a growing part of our city. The expansion of the St. James Civic Centre will provide a home for the St. James Assiniboia 55 Plus Centre and will help people remain connected, healthy and active.” — His Worship Brian Bowman, Mayor of the City of Winnipeg

“The $13-million tri-level expansion project, combined with the City’s own $10-million renovation project currently underway, represent a combined total of over $23-million investment in the St. James Civic Centre. These critical investments will ensure the St. James Civic Centre remains a community hub for healthy, active living for residents of all generations.” — Scott Gillingham, Chair of Finance and Councillor for St. James

• Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than

$180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

• $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

• In Manitoba, the Government of Canada has invested more than $945 million in over 229 infrastructure projects since 2015 under the Investing in Canada Plan.

