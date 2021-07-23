(AGENPARL) – ven 23 luglio 2021 [Canada/Manitoba/Winnipeg News Release]

For immediate release

July 23, 2021

Canada and Manitoba invest $212.8 million to upgrade the North End Sewage Treatment Plant’s Headworks Facilities in Winnipeg

Investments in local infrastructure by the governments of Canada and Manitoba during this extraordinary time stimulate the economy and address the needs of communities as they recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Investments in modern and reliable water and waste-water infrastructure foster healthy and resilient communities, protect the environment, and support sustainable development and growth.

Today, Terry Duguid, member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister for Northern Affairs and member of Parliament for Saint-Boniface–Saint Vital; the Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services; the Honourable Derek Johnson, Minister of Municipal Relations; the Honourable Sarah Guillemard, Minister of Conservation and Climate; and His Worship Brian Bowman, Mayor of Winnipeg, announced funding for the North End Sewage Treatment Plant, in Winnipeg. They were accompanied by Kevin Lamoureux, member of Parliament for Winnipeg North and the Honourable Cathy Cox, Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage and member of the legislative assembly for Kildonan–River East.

Commissioned in 1937, the North End Sewage Treatment Plant is Winnipeg’s oldest and largest sewage treatment plant, processing 70 per cent of the city’s wastewater. Given the city’s continuous growth as well as enhanced environmental protections, the plant must now be upgraded to increase its capacity to treat and manage waste water and storm water.

The North End Sewage Treatment Plant’s Headworks Facilities project is a key step in improving the health of Lake Winnipeg, one of Manitoba’s greatest treasures. The project will include the addition of new raw sewage pumps, plate screens, grit washing units as well as other improvements to extend the plant’s service life, support population and economic growth, and contribute to building a stronger, cleaner and more environmentally sustainable community.

Additional environmental considerations were incorporated into this project. For example, the use of standby pumps that can support the capacity of extreme flow conditions, planting vegetation and other windbreaks in critical areas, and installing monitoring systems to monitor odors and additional off-gassing during hot temperatures.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $116.1 million in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The government of Manitoba is providing over $96.7 million and the City of Winnipeg is contributing over

$143 million.

Quotes

“Investing in renewing or modernizing our public infrastructure is essential to sustain healthy and resilient communities. The North End Sewage Treatment Plant project will ensure continuous and reliable services, help protect the environment, and will also increase capacity in the region for current and future development. Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities.” – the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and member of Parliament for Saint Boniface–Saint Vital, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

“In recent years, population growth in Winnipeg has outpaced the capacity of local waste-water infrastructure. Investments from federal, provincial and municipal governments have been key to securing this important project. Importantly, this investment represents a major step in improving water quality in the Red River and Lake Winnipeg.” – Terry Duguid, member of Parliament for Winnipeg South and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency)

“Pleased to announce that by working together with our federal and municipal partners we are able to deliver the necessary upgrades to the North End Sewage Treatment Plant. The Manitoba government is proud to invest funding toward this vital project to ensure the health and sustainability of our water bodies. Investing in waste-water infrastructure is essential in successfully managing long-term growth in our province.” – the Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services

“Our government recognizes the importance of providing Manitoban’s with safe and sustainable infrastructure. We want to ensure that our infrastructure can accommodate future population growth, and these types of investments will move our province forward and is key in growing our economy. This investment is also a huge step forward to addressing issues with cleaning up Lake Winnipeg to help protect our environment for generations to come.” – the Honourable Derek Johnson, Minister of Municipal Relations

“Building on previous investments by the City of Winnipeg, today’s funding announcement from the federal and provincial governments is a vital step toward better protecting the health of Lake Winnipeg and ensuring future growth in Winnipeg. This project is another successful example of all three levels of government working together with significant funding for the benefit of Winnipeggers. When this project is added to the Southwest Rapid Transitway and the Accelerated Regional Roads Program, it results in over $1 billion in total government funding to help build Winnipeg for a million people strong.” – His Worship Brian Bowman, Mayor of Winnipeg

“A lot of people said this day would never come and that governments would not commit hundreds of millions of dollars to a sewage plant. I am proud to be here today, to see all three levels of government co-operating on this major environmental project, knowing the positive impact this will have for years to come.” – City Councillor Brian Mayes, chairperson of the Standing Policy Committee on Water and Waste

Quick Facts

• Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than

$180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

• In Manitoba, the Government of Canada has invested more than $919 million to support 228 infrastructure projects since 2015 under the Investing in Canada Plan.

• The Green Infrastructure stream funds projects with outcomes across three crucial areas: Climate Change Mitigation; Adaptation, Resilience and Disaster Mitigation; and Environmental Quality.

