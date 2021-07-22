(AGENPARL) – gio 22 luglio 2021 News Release
July 22, 2021
RELIEF COMING TO MANITOBA PRODUCERS AFFECTED
BY SEVERE DROUGHT
Producers in Manitoba facing severe drought conditions can expect relief with several initiatives
announced by
federal
Agriculture and Agri
Food Canada M
inister Marie
Claude Bibeau and
Manitoba Agriculture and Resource Development Minister Ralph Eichler.
“Our government is working around the clock with the provinces to help farm families coping
with extreme weather
conditions exacerbated by climate chang
,” said Bibeau
“The support
through the Hay Disaster Benefit is one way we are helping Manitoba producers, who are under
tremendous stress, to get through this crisis and toward a sustainable future.”
The first of the initiatives, available through Man
itoba Agricultural Services Corporation’s
(MASC) Hay Disaster Benefit, will provide an additional $44/tonne (for every tonne below
coverage) to insured forage producers to help offset the additional cost of replacement feed and
transportation due to the se
vere shortage of forage throughout the province. The benefit was last
triggered in 2019 when over $5 million was paid on close to 1
200 claims. Typically, the
determination of payments for this benefit would not be made until January, once the majority of
claim and harvested production report data is processed.
“We recognize that this has been an extremely difficult year for many producers with the lack of
precipitation and extreme heat,” said Eichler. “With pastures drying up and minimal sources of
feed
for livestock, it’s important to give producers the resources they need to secure feed to
maintain their herds. All livestock producers play a critical role in our food supply and provincial
economy, we’re proud to support them with early release of this b
enefit.”
MASC is also applying a quality adjustment factor to appraisals on crops that
are being put to
alternate use
under the AgriInsurance program
A 60 per cent
adjustment
factor to in
field
appraisals will be applied on small grain cereal crops (all
varieties of wheat, oats, fall rye, barley,
and triticale). Reducing the appraisal of claims by 40 per cent reflects the expected reduction in
quality resulting from the drought conditions. The full yield appraisal will be used to calculate
future coverag
e, which provides producers who repurpose their crops for livestock feed an added
benefit. This reduction will apply retroactively to producers who have already put their cereal
crop to an alternate use this year.
more
Under the Canadian Agricultural Par
tnership, AgriInsurance premiums for most programs are
shared 40 per cent by participating producers, 36 per cent by the Government of Canada and 24
per cent by the Manitoba government. Administrative expenses are paid 60 per cent by Canada
and 40 per cent
by Manitoba.
Discussions are also underway to expedite the completion of the AgriRecovery Assessment
process and the implementation of a Livestock Tax Deferral to assist impacted livestock
producers.