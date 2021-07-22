(AGENPARL) – gio 22 luglio 2021 News Release

July 22, 2021

RELIEF COMING TO MANITOBA PRODUCERS AFFECTED

BY SEVERE DROUGHT

Producers in Manitoba facing severe drought conditions can expect relief with several initiatives

announced by

federal

Agriculture and Agri

Food Canada M

inister Marie

Claude Bibeau and

Manitoba Agriculture and Resource Development Minister Ralph Eichler.

“Our government is working around the clock with the provinces to help farm families coping

with extreme weather

conditions exacerbated by climate chang

,” said Bibeau

“The support

through the Hay Disaster Benefit is one way we are helping Manitoba producers, who are under

tremendous stress, to get through this crisis and toward a sustainable future.”

The first of the initiatives, available through Man

itoba Agricultural Services Corporation’s

(MASC) Hay Disaster Benefit, will provide an additional $44/tonne (for every tonne below

coverage) to insured forage producers to help offset the additional cost of replacement feed and

transportation due to the se

vere shortage of forage throughout the province. The benefit was last

triggered in 2019 when over $5 million was paid on close to 1

200 claims. Typically, the

determination of payments for this benefit would not be made until January, once the majority of

claim and harvested production report data is processed.

“We recognize that this has been an extremely difficult year for many producers with the lack of

precipitation and extreme heat,” said Eichler. “With pastures drying up and minimal sources of

feed

for livestock, it’s important to give producers the resources they need to secure feed to

maintain their herds. All livestock producers play a critical role in our food supply and provincial

economy, we’re proud to support them with early release of this b

enefit.”

MASC is also applying a quality adjustment factor to appraisals on crops that

are being put to

alternate use

under the AgriInsurance program

A 60 per cent

adjustment

factor to in

field

appraisals will be applied on small grain cereal crops (all

varieties of wheat, oats, fall rye, barley,

and triticale). Reducing the appraisal of claims by 40 per cent reflects the expected reduction in

quality resulting from the drought conditions. The full yield appraisal will be used to calculate

future coverag

e, which provides producers who repurpose their crops for livestock feed an added

benefit. This reduction will apply retroactively to producers who have already put their cereal

crop to an alternate use this year.

Under the Canadian Agricultural Par

tnership, AgriInsurance premiums for most programs are

shared 40 per cent by participating producers, 36 per cent by the Government of Canada and 24

per cent by the Manitoba government. Administrative expenses are paid 60 per cent by Canada

and 40 per cent

by Manitoba.

Discussions are also underway to expedite the completion of the AgriRecovery Assessment

process and the implementation of a Livestock Tax Deferral to assist impacted livestock

producers.

