CARE

CAPITAL PROJECTS

The Manitoba government has made a number of recent investments to create child

care spaces

for families in Manitoba.

*Funded through the Canada

Manitoba Early Learning and Child Care Agreement

Project

Opening Dat

Spaces

Investment

Pembina Valley Child

Care Centre Inc.

February 2020

New build

$792,000*

Assiniboine Early

Learning Centre Inc.

March

New build

$267,000

Festival Learning

Centre

August

New build

$600,000

Freight Hous

e at

Dufferin School

December

New build

$2,600,000*

YM/YWCA at

Maryland Park School

January

Child

care

centre at new

school

Total

provincial

investment

for new

school was

$24.1 million

Morrow Avenue Day

Care Inc. at Lavallee

School

March

Major

renovation

$490,500*

Wee World Day Care at

North Memorial School

February 2021

New build

$2,500,000*

grounder

