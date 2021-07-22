(AGENPARL) – gio 22 luglio 2021 EARLY LEARNING AND CHILD
CARE
CAPITAL PROJECTS
The Manitoba government has made a number of recent investments to create child
care spaces
for families in Manitoba.
*Funded through the Canada
Manitoba Early Learning and Child Care Agreement
Project
Opening Dat
Spaces
Investment
Pembina Valley Child
Care Centre Inc.
February 2020
New build
$792,000*
Assiniboine Early
Learning Centre Inc.
March
New build
$267,000
Festival Learning
Centre
August
New build
$600,000
Freight Hous
e at
Dufferin School
December
New build
$2,600,000*
YM/YWCA at
Maryland Park School
January
Child
care
centre at new
school
Total
provincial
investment
for new
school was
$24.1 million
Morrow Avenue Day
Care Inc. at Lavallee
School
March
Major
renovation
$490,500*
Wee World Day Care at
North Memorial School
February 2021
New build
$2,500,000*
grounder
••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••