(AGENPARL) – ven 23 luglio 2021 Backgrounder
Canada and Manitoba
support
green in
frastructure
upgrades
community, culture and
recreation facilities
Joint federal, provincial and
project recipient
funding through the Investing in Canada
Infrastructure
Program
will support
infrastructure
projects
in Manitoba
, including
green infrastructure projects
upgrades
to community, culture and recreation facilities
The Government of Canada is invest
ing more than $
million in these projects through the
Community, Culture, and Recreation
Infrastructure
Stream and the Green Infrastructure Stream of the
Investing in Canada
Infrastructure Program.
The Government of Manitoba is investing over $
million
and other funding partners are contributing
over $
million
toward eligible project costs
combined.
Project Information:
Green Infrastructure
Stream
Recipient
Location
Project Name
Project Details
Federal
Funding
Provincial
Funding
Recipient
Funding
University of
Manitoba
Winnipeg
Fort Garry
District Energy
Upgrades
Upgrade the Central Energy
Plant and Max Bell Centre to
improve energy efficiency and
reduce greenhouse gas
emissions across Fort Garry
campus
$14,069,20
21,103,800
Pembina
Valley Water
Cooperative
RM of
Montcalm
Letellier Water
Treatment Plant
Treated Potable
Water Storage
Build inground potable water
storage and additional
pumping capacity at the
Letellier Water Treatment
Plant
$3,734,000
$3,111,356
2,489,644
Municipality
of Lorne
Somerset/St.
Leon Water
Quality Upgrade
Construct transmission pipe to
connect the communities of
Somerset
St. Leon
to the
Notre
Lourdes
water
plant
$1,128,816
$940,586
$752,638
City of
Selkirk
Urban Canopy
Plant
native trees to create
urban canopy
near sidewalks
and active transportation trails
For projects requiring consultations with Indigenous groups,
federal
funding is conditional on consultation
Community, Culture, and Recreation
Infrastructure
Stream
Oakville
Community
Club Inc.
RM Portage
la Prairie
New Community
Centre Hub
Replace
the existing
community hall
with a new
facility
which
will
centralize
community
cultural
sporting venues in one location
$1,034,00
$1,551,000
Brokenhead
Ojibway
Nation
Scanterbury
Multi
Arbour and
Powwow
Grounds on
Brokenhead
Reserve
Construct a multi
facility
for the
Brokenhead Ojibway
Nation and surrounding First
Nations for cultural teachings
and workshops,
traditional
ceremonies
, and community
celebration
events
42,225
$114,075
Keystone
Agricultural
Recreational
Centre Inc.
Brandon
Manitoba Room
Roof
Replacement
Extend the service life of
over
the facility’s
Manitoba Room
$86,308
$129,462
Waller
Museum Board
The Pas
Sam Waller
Museum
Exterior
Building Repairs
Repair the
exterior
the Sam
Waller Museum, a provincial
designated heritage building
$36,000
$67,000
Dominion City
Recreation Inc.
Emerson
Franklin
Dominion City
Arena
Rehabilitation
and Energy
Efficiency
Project
Perform critical repairs to
local a
including
accessibility and plumbing
upgrades
as well as
spray foam
insulation
, which will result in
a more energy efficient
building
$33,716
$50,574