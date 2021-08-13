(AGENPARL) – ven 13 agosto 2021 Backgrounder
Canada and Manitoba invest in flood prevention and drinking water infrastructure
The Government of Canada is investing
more than $
million in
eleven
projects
under
Green Infrastructure Stream of the
Investing in Canada Plan. The g
overnment of Manitoba is
investing over $
million
contributions by recipients toward their respective projects are
over $
million.
Funding recipients are responsible for any additional project costs.
Location
Project Name
Project Details
Federal
Funding
Provincial
Funding
Recipient
Funding
Brandon
Water Treatment
Facility Upgrade
and Expansion
nhance the overall water
treatment in
the City of
Brandon
, including
addition of a membrane
treatment facility
a new
intake, yard piping and
settling pond
$46,000,000
$38,329,500
$30,670,500
Cartier
Assiniboine
River Dikes
Interim
Rehabilitation
Works
ealign and reconst
numerous sections of the
flood protection dikes that
have been compromised by
ongoing riverbank erosion
and subsequent riverbank
failures
$1,025,000
$1,025,000
Emerson
Emerson Flood
Protection
Systems
Enhancement
Phase 1
Upgrade
drainage
infrastructure, including the
Site 3 Flood Pump station
(FPS) and associated
municipal upgrades as well
as the underpass pump
station
4,997,500
$4,997,500
Falcon Lake,
Whiteshell
Provincial Park
Falcon Lake
Dam Control
Structure
Replacement
Replace a
deteriorating stop
log controlled timber box
culvert at the Falcon Lake
$400,000
$400,000
Portage La
Prairie
Portage
Diversion
Channel
Enhancements
aise the East and West
Portage Diversion dikes
bring the capacity of the
downstream section of
Portage Diversion to its
original design capacity
$1,825,000
$1,825,000
Riding
Mountain West
Shellmouth Dam
Rehabilitation
Rehabilit
concrete
spillway, riparian conduit
outlets, bulkhead gate,
control gates and hydraulic
cylinders, storage facilities
and instrumentation to
monitor performance of the
$750,000
$750,000
Ritchot
St. Agathe Dike
Raise
Design and construction of
raising the community dike
to the 1:200 year flood
protection level, associated
riverbank stabilization
measures, and completion of
a land drainage review study
$575,000
$575,000
Sifton
Oak Lake Dam
West Dike and
Structure
Rehabilitation
Rebuild the
Oak Lake West
Dike and rehabilitate or
replace the existing concrete
control structure in order to
improve drought proofing of
the lake and to reduce the
risk of damage to the diking
system during flood events
$2,750,000
$2,750,000
St. Adolphe
St. Adolphe
Dike Increase
nhance and upgrade dike
protection from a 1:100 year
level of protection to a 1:200
year level of protection.
$850,000
$850,000
Thompson
City of
Thompson
Water and Waste
Water Main
Renewal
Rehabilit
approximately
13,804
and 3,344 m
etres
of waste
water pipes throughout the
City of Thompson to renew
deteriorating water and waste
water lines
$18,804,500
$15,668,850
$12,537,900
Unorganized
Territory,
Manitoba
Provincial
Wanipigow
Structure
Replacement
Project
mprove the structural
condition of Wanipigow
Dam to be able to maintain
target water levels in
Wanipigow Lake
$700,000
$700,000
Total
federal, provincial, and proponent funding
toward eligible
costs
78,677,000
67,870,850
43,208,400
Federal funding is conditional on consultation requirements being met.