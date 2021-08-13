(AGENPARL) – ven 13 agosto 2021 Backgrounder

Canada and Manitoba invest in flood prevention and drinking water infrastructure

The Government of Canada is investing

more than $

million in

eleven

projects

under

Green Infrastructure Stream of the

Investing in Canada Plan. The g

overnment of Manitoba is

investing over $

million

contributions by recipients toward their respective projects are

over $

million.

Funding recipients are responsible for any additional project costs.

Location

Project Name

Project Details

Federal

Funding

Provincial

Funding

Recipient

Funding

Brandon

Water Treatment

Facility Upgrade

and Expansion

nhance the overall water

treatment in

the City of

Brandon

, including

addition of a membrane

treatment facility

a new

intake, yard piping and

settling pond

$46,000,000

$38,329,500

$30,670,500

Cartier

Assiniboine

River Dikes

Interim

Rehabilitation

Works

ealign and reconst

numerous sections of the

flood protection dikes that

have been compromised by

ongoing riverbank erosion

and subsequent riverbank

failures

$1,025,000

$1,025,000

Emerson

Emerson Flood

Protection

Systems

Enhancement

Phase 1

Upgrade

drainage

infrastructure, including the

Site 3 Flood Pump station

(FPS) and associated

municipal upgrades as well

as the underpass pump

station

4,997,500

$4,997,500

Falcon Lake,

Whiteshell

Provincial Park

Falcon Lake

Dam Control

Structure

Replacement

Replace a

deteriorating stop

log controlled timber box

culvert at the Falcon Lake

$400,000

$400,000

Portage La

Prairie

Portage

Diversion

Channel

Enhancements

aise the East and West

Portage Diversion dikes

bring the capacity of the

downstream section of

Portage Diversion to its

original design capacity

$1,825,000

$1,825,000

Riding

Mountain West

Shellmouth Dam

Rehabilitation

Rehabilit

concrete

spillway, riparian conduit

outlets, bulkhead gate,

control gates and hydraulic

cylinders, storage facilities

and instrumentation to

monitor performance of the

$750,000

$750,000

Ritchot

St. Agathe Dike

Raise

Design and construction of

raising the community dike

to the 1:200 year flood

protection level, associated

riverbank stabilization

measures, and completion of

a land drainage review study

$575,000

$575,000

Sifton

Oak Lake Dam

West Dike and

Structure

Rehabilitation

Rebuild the

Oak Lake West

Dike and rehabilitate or

replace the existing concrete

control structure in order to

improve drought proofing of

the lake and to reduce the

risk of damage to the diking

system during flood events

$2,750,000

$2,750,000

St. Adolphe

St. Adolphe

Dike Increase

nhance and upgrade dike

protection from a 1:100 year

level of protection to a 1:200

year level of protection.

$850,000

$850,000

Thompson

City of

Thompson

Water and Waste

Water Main

Renewal

Rehabilit

approximately

13,804

and 3,344 m

etres

of waste

water pipes throughout the

City of Thompson to renew

deteriorating water and waste

water lines

$18,804,500

$15,668,850

$12,537,900

Unorganized

Territory,

Manitoba

Provincial

Wanipigow

Structure

Replacement

Project

mprove the structural

condition of Wanipigow

Dam to be able to maintain

target water levels in

Wanipigow Lake

$700,000

$700,000

Total

federal, provincial, and proponent funding

toward eligible

costs

78,677,000

67,870,850

43,208,400

Federal funding is conditional on consultation requirements being met.

