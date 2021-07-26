(AGENPARL) – lun 26 luglio 2021 Backgrounder
Canada and Manitoba invest
$76.6
million
in 17 projects to improve
municipal
transportation
infrastructure
Joint federal
provincial
funding
through
Investing in
Canada
Infrastructure Program
will support
municipal transportation infrastructure
projects in Manitoba
These projects
will create jobs, improve road safety, and ensure long
term sustainable infrastructure while
building strong and well
connected
communities.
The Government of Canada is investing
over
million
these projects through the Rural
and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada
Infrastructure
Program.
The Government of Manitoba is
funding
more than
million
Project
recipients
including municipalities and First Nations,
are contributing over
$15.4
million
total to
wards
eligible project costs for their
respective
projects
, which overall r
epresent a combined
infrastructure investment of
million
Project Information:
Location
Project
Project Details
Federal
Funding
Provincial
Funding
Recipient
Funding
Brandon
Keystone
Centre
Parking
Resurfacin
Excavate,
resurface, and
perform associated
line striping of the
Keystone Centre
parking lot
$180,536
$270,804
Clanwilliam
Erickson
Erickson
Airport
Rehabilita
tion of
Runway,
Taxiway,
and Apron
Remove and
replace existing
asphalt on the
runway, taxiway,
and apron, and
perform additional
repairs to the base
$850,539
$472,474
$94,552
Emerson
Franklin;
Stuartburn
Prawda
School
Road
Inter
municipal
Bridge
Replace the
Prawda School
inter
municipal
bridge
$468,540*
$260,274
$52,086
Gilbert Plains
Municipal
ity of
Gilbert
Plains
Create four
retention dams
within
4.8 km
north
of Riding
$145,500*
$80,825
$16,175
Retention
Mountain National
Grahamdale
Speed
Curve at
Little
John’s
Reconfigure the
Little John’s Road
and Peonan Pt.
Road sharp corner
to decrease risk for
motorists
$56,925
$18,975
Hamiota
Hamiota
Truck
Route
Network
Rehabilita
Renew
approximately
km of
roadway,
upgrading the
weight and volume
capacity within the
municipal truck
route network
$2,467,121*
$1,370,486
$274,262
Koostatak
Fisher
River
Cree
Nation
Communit
y Road
Replacem
Replace
approximately
km of the
Landfill East Road
$2,571,728
$857,243
Melita
Town of
Melita
Local
Road
Upgrades
Pave
approximately
m of
Milennium Drive
and micro
seal
approximately
m of Poplar
Street and Dobbyn
Street
$101,395
$67,590
$33,805
Nelson House
Road
Paving
Project
Phase 2
Prepare and pave
approximately
km of roadways
$3,449,258
$1,149,753
Oakview
Paving of
Oak River
Roads
Pave six segments
of five existing
municipal
roadways within
the townsite of
Oak River
$240,000
$133,320
$26,680
Portage
Prairie
Saskatche
Avenue
West
Upgrading
Upgrade
approximately
km of
Saskatchewan
Avenue West,
from 8th Street W
to Elm Street
$12,500,000*
$8,332,500
$4,167,500
Rhineland
Priority
Grain
Roads
Rehabilita
Strategically
improve four high
priority rural road
segments
amounting to
approximately
$2,404,463
$1,602,815
$801,648
Russell
Binscarth
Russell
Binscarth
Airport
Resurfacin
Resurface the
airport runway and
apron area
$369,792
$205,419
$41,109
Springfield
Springfiel
d Road
Reconstru
ction
Phase I
Reconstruct
approximately
km of
Springfield Road
$1,950,003
$1,299,872
$650,131
Springfield
Donaldson
Drain
Diversion
Construct a new
drain through
section to alleviate
flooding and
associated impacts
in the town of
Anola
$223,875*
$223,875
Thompson
Road
Renewal
at City of
Thompson
Renew
approximately
km of roads
$20,000,000
$13,332,00
$6,668,000
Virden
Avenue
North
Bridge
Replacem
Replace the 7th
Avenue North
Bridge
$949,886*
$527,662
$105,596
For projects requiring consultations with Indigenous groups,
federal
funding is conditional
on consultation requirements being met.