(AGENPARL) – lun 26 luglio 2021 Backgrounder

Canada and Manitoba invest

$76.6

million

in 17 projects to improve

municipal

transportation

infrastructure

Joint federal

provincial

funding

through

Investing in

Canada

Infrastructure Program

will support

municipal transportation infrastructure

projects in Manitoba

These projects

will create jobs, improve road safety, and ensure long

term sustainable infrastructure while

building strong and well

connected

communities.

The Government of Canada is investing

over

million

these projects through the Rural

and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada

Infrastructure

Program.

The Government of Manitoba is

funding

more than

million

Project

recipients

including municipalities and First Nations,

are contributing over

$15.4

million

total to

wards

eligible project costs for their

respective

projects

, which overall r

epresent a combined

infrastructure investment of

million

Project Information:

Location

Project

Project Details

Federal

Funding

Provincial

Funding

Recipient

Funding

Brandon

Keystone

Centre

Parking

Resurfacin

Excavate,

resurface, and

perform associated

line striping of the

Keystone Centre

parking lot

$180,536

$270,804

Clanwilliam

Erickson

Erickson

Airport

Rehabilita

tion of

Runway,

Taxiway,

and Apron

Remove and

replace existing

asphalt on the

runway, taxiway,

and apron, and

perform additional

repairs to the base

$850,539

$472,474

$94,552

Emerson

Franklin;

Stuartburn

Prawda

School

Road

Inter

municipal

Bridge

Replace the

Prawda School

inter

municipal

bridge

$468,540*

$260,274

$52,086

Gilbert Plains

Municipal

ity of

Gilbert

Plains

Create four

retention dams

within

4.8 km

north

of Riding

$145,500*

$80,825

$16,175

Retention

Mountain National

Grahamdale

Speed

Curve at

Little

John’s

Reconfigure the

Little John’s Road

and Peonan Pt.

Road sharp corner

to decrease risk for

motorists

$56,925

$18,975

Hamiota

Hamiota

Truck

Route

Network

Rehabilita

Renew

approximately

km of

roadway,

upgrading the

weight and volume

capacity within the

municipal truck

route network

$2,467,121*

$1,370,486

$274,262

Koostatak

Fisher

River

Cree

Nation

Communit

y Road

Replacem

Replace

approximately

km of the

Landfill East Road

$2,571,728

$857,243

Melita

Town of

Melita

Local

Road

Upgrades

Pave

approximately

m of

Milennium Drive

and micro

seal

approximately

m of Poplar

Street and Dobbyn

Street

$101,395

$67,590

$33,805

Nelson House

Road

Paving

Project

Phase 2

Prepare and pave

approximately

km of roadways

$3,449,258

$1,149,753

Oakview

Paving of

Oak River

Roads

Pave six segments

of five existing

municipal

roadways within

the townsite of

Oak River

$240,000

$133,320

$26,680

Portage

Prairie

Saskatche

Avenue

West

Upgrading

Upgrade

approximately

km of

Saskatchewan

Avenue West,

from 8th Street W

to Elm Street

$12,500,000*

$8,332,500

$4,167,500

Rhineland

Priority

Grain

Roads

Rehabilita

Strategically

improve four high

priority rural road

segments

amounting to

approximately

$2,404,463

$1,602,815

$801,648

Russell

Binscarth

Russell

Binscarth

Airport

Resurfacin

Resurface the

airport runway and

apron area

$369,792

$205,419

$41,109

Springfield

Springfiel

d Road

Reconstru

ction

Phase I

Reconstruct

approximately

km of

Springfield Road

$1,950,003

$1,299,872

$650,131

Springfield

Donaldson

Drain

Diversion

Construct a new

drain through

section to alleviate

flooding and

associated impacts

in the town of

Anola

$223,875*

$223,875

Thompson

Road

Renewal

at City of

Thompson

Renew

approximately

km of roads

$20,000,000

$13,332,00

$6,668,000

Virden

Avenue

North

Bridge

Replacem

Replace the 7th

Avenue North

Bridge

$949,886*

$527,662

$105,596

For projects requiring consultations with Indigenous groups,

federal

funding is conditional

on consultation requirements being met.

