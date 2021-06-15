(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mar 15 giugno 2021 The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth and Member of Parliament for Waterloo, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O’Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $100,000 investment for the University of Waterloo to work with Wilfrid Laurier University to install 20 electric vehicle (EV) chargers at both campuses providing employees, students and visitors with more options to charge and drive their vehicles where they live, work and learn.

