(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 14 giugno 2020

Following months of closure due to COVID-19, Canadian provinces are gradually allowing restaurants and bars to reopen at reduced capacity and under strict social distancing and public health protocols. Domestic travel is allowed between most provinces, although some require two weeks of isolation upon entry and some prohibit out-of-province visitors. Closure of the U.S.-Canada border to non-essential traffic is widely expected to continue into July.

Canada: Gradual Reopening of Foodservice and Travel

