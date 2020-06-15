CANADA DAY 2020 CELEBRATION PLANS UNVEILED

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), lun 15 giugno 2020

OTTAWA, June 15, 2020

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, unveiled the program for Canada Day. On July 1, Canadians from coast to coast to coast are invited to take part in an array of virtual celebrations to express our national pride.

This year more than ever, Canada Day is an important national celebration bringing Canadians together, even if it is done virtually.

It’s also time to commemorate some key events in our history, as this year marks the 40th anniversary of the official adoption of our national anthem, “O Canada,” and the essential role the Métis Nation played in Manitoba joining Confederation 150 years ago.

An exciting and engaging lineup

The roster of activities draws on what makes Canada strong: its diverse cultures, athletic and artistic excellence, Indigenous languages and cultures, and our spirit of innovation. Wherever you are, join in.

A virtual Celebration Kit is now available with interactive, creative and educational activities the whole family can enjoy. Check out the activity packs on the Canada Day website and share your experience with the hashtag #CanadaDay.

Canada, let’s get together!

Now and in the coming weeks, answer the call on social media from renowned Canadians like Chef Ricardo, travel blogger Gunnarolla, former football player Étienne Boulay and athletes from all over the country including figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond, sitting volleyball player Jennifer Oakes and former football player Shea Emery.

Short videos will be available on the Canada Day website on June 29, so you can experience these inspiring, moving and captivating moments with Canadians from across the country:

Let’s Cook Together! — A unifying and colourful culinary challenge.

Let’s Get Active Together! — A fun sporting challenge. Presented by GoodLife Fitness.

Let’s Innovate Together! — Canadian ingenuity at its best.

Let’s Discover Together! — Hidden treasures of digital Canada. Presented by Rogers.

Let’s Celebrate Together! — A celebration worthy of our country. Presented by Tim Hortons.

July 1 across the country and around the world

Many of the country’s cities and communities have virtual celebrations. Canada’s embassies, consulates and high commissions are also presenting activities worldwide. To find out more, check out the Canada Day website.

From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. local time (2 p.m. Atlantic time) watch Canada Day Across the Country on CBC and Radio-Canada as well as on CPAC and Canadian Heritage’s digital platforms at 1 p.m. (ET).

The Canada Day Daytime Show brings you a virtual tour of the festivities. Join Serena Ryder and Pierre-Yves Lord on a trip to meet talented artists from Yellowknife, Calgary, Winnipeg, Sudbury, Montréal, Québec City and Moncton.

Celebrate cultural diversity, sport excellence and Indigenous languages and cultures, and honour the hard work of our frontline responders. There is also a salute to the 40th anniversary of “O Canada” as our official national anthem, as well as lots of surprises.

Featuring:

Paul Brandt

Marc Hervieux

Julie Nesrallah

National Arts Centre Orchestra

Laurence Nerbonne and Sarahmée

Leela Gilday

Atlantic Ballet of Canada

Sierra Noble, Faouzia, Kelly Bado, Olivia Lunny, JP Hoe and Jason Burnstick

Patricia Cano

From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time (9 p.m. Atlantic time), watch the evening show Canada Day Together on CBC and Radio-Canada as well as on Canadian Heritage’s digital platforms at 8 p.m. (ET).

Hosts Serena Ryder and Pierre-Yves Lord bring you original artistic collaborations from all over the country with stops in Halifax, Toronto and Vancouver. It’s going to be quite a show!

The night will conclude with highlights of the best Canada Day fireworks from previous years.

Featuring:

Alanis Morissette

Avril Lavigne

Sarah McLachlan

Shane Koyczan

Charlotte Cardin

Loud

Roxane Bruneau

Alan Doyle

The Sheepdogs

Corneille

Alexandra Stréliski

Joel Plaskett

Ria Mae

Alex Nevsky

Radio Radio and Damien Robitaille

Haviah Mighty

The Jerry Cans

Natasha Kanapé Fontaine

Guillaume Côté, The National Ballet of Canada

Vanesa Garcia-Ribala Montoya, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens

Alanna McAdie, Royal Winnipeg Ballet

Listen to the official Canada Day channel, Canada: Together in Music, on the Stingray platform, which brings together talented Canadian artists participating in the Canada Day national shows.

Virtual fireworks

Through the magic of technology, we’re bringing you a virtual fireworks show on the evening of July 1. Presented by Tim Hortons, a Web app will let you enjoy a new and memorable experience. Details will be announced soon.

