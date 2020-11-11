CANADA CONDEMNS CHINA’S DECISION TO REMOVE DEMOCRATICALLY ELECTED HONG KONG LEGISLATORS

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mer 11 novembre 2020

November 11, 2020 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today issued the following statement:

“China’s decision to remove four democratically elected lawmakers from office in Hong Kong is a further assault on Hong Kong’s high degree of freedoms under the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

“This decision further narrows Hong Kong’s autonomy and the space for freedom of expression and public participation in governance in Hong Kong.

“This action clearly demonstrates a concerning disregard for Hong Kong’s Basic Law and the high degree of autonomy promised for Hong Kong under the ‘one country, two systems’ framework.

“We are deeply disappointed that China has chosen to break its international obligations.

“Canada will continue to stand with the people of Hong Kong.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/global-affairs/news/2020/11/canada-condemns-chinas-decision-to-remove-democratically-elected-hong-kong-legislators.html