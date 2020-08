(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 09 agosto 2020

Australia reached a partial settlement with Canada on its World Trade Organization dispute over Canadian federal and provincial wine measures. Within four years, Canada will eliminate a federal excise duty exemption for domestic wines, Nova Scotia will end a preferential markup for local wines, and Ontario will alter several measures favoring locally produced wines. These changes may require regulatory and/or legislative changes.

Canada: Canada Partially Settles WTO Wine Case with Australia

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/canada-canada-partially-settles-wto-wine-case-australia