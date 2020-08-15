CANADA AND THE NASKAPI NATION OF KAWAWACHIKAMACH COMMIT TO A NEW RELATIONSHIP AND TO ADVANCE RECONCILIATION

August 14, 2020 — Ottawa, Traditional Algonquin Territory, Ontario — Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada – Kawachikamach, QC – Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach

The Government of Canada is working in partnership with Indigenous peoples to renew the relationship based on affirmation of rights, respect, co-operation and partnership.

Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Noah Swappie, Chief of Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach virtually signed a Memorandum of Understanding on reconciliation.

This Memorandum of Understanding lays a new foundation for the Government of Canada and the Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach as they work in partnership to explore new ways to strengthen their relationship, and to address Naskapi’s priorities, which include self-determination and services on their lands. The goal of this process is to move forward together to advance reconciliation in a way that respects the rights and interests of the Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach.