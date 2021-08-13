(AGENPARL) – ven 13 agosto 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Canada and Ontario invest over $6.5 million in two community infrastructure projects in York Region and Ajax

August 13, 2021

YORK REGION— The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Ontario. Investments in Ontario’s infrastructure during this unprecedented time provide an opportunity to create jobs, economic growth, and make our communities more sustainable and resilient.

Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Member of Parliament for Ajax, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Deb Schulte, Minister of Seniors; Francesco Sorbara, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Vaughan–Woodbridge; Tony Van Bynen, Member of Parliament for Newmarket–Aurora; the Honourable Rod Phillips, Ontario’s Minister of Long-Term Care and Member of Provincial Parliament for Ajax, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure; the Honourable Christine Elliott, Ontario’s Deputy Premier, Minister of Health and Member of Provincial Parliament for Newmarket–Aurora; the Honourable Michael Tibollo, Ontario’s Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Member of Provincial Paliament for Vaughan–Woodbridge; the Honourable Stephen Lecce, Ontario’s Minister of Education and Member of Provincial Parliament for King–Vaughan; and Wayne Emmerson, York Region Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, announced funding for two community infrastructure projects in York Region and Ajax.

The Government of Canada is investing over $5.2 million in these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is providing over $1.3 million.

In York Region, funding will support upgrades to municipal buildings throughout York. The project includes the installation of an emergency generator and low-water fixtures, insulation for heating units and windows, as well as HVAC and lighting upgrades. Additional work includes the restoration of flooring and paint, rehabilitation of mechanical, electrical and water systems, replacement of septic system and fire pond, and interior structure work. Once complete, this project will improve community infrastructure in York Region, and ensure residents have better access to modern and reliable municipal buildings and services.

In Ajax, funding will support the expansion of the existing ActiveTOA trail network. The project involves adding three active transportation routes of three to six kilometres in length. It includes the design and implementation of the routes, the addition of wayfinding signage and stencil installations, and two bike repair stations. This project will provide Ajax residents access to an improved active transportation network that offers alternative commuting options and promotes healthy and active lifestyles.

The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80 per cent of eligible costs for projects in provinces, and up to 100 per cent for projects in territories and Indigenous communities. The Province of Ontario will invest 20 per cent of the eligible costs for projects across the province.

Quick Facts

– Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

– Across Ontario, the Government of Canada has invested more than $14.4 billion in over 3,900 infrastructure projects.

– Across Canada, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

– Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure

– To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

– The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream funding stream guarantees a minimum of $100,000 to each of the province’s 444 municipalities. Additional funding has been allocated to municipalities based on a variety of factors, including the value of infrastructure and median household income in each municipality.

Quotes

“Access to reliable public infrastructure is vital for the health, safety and well-being of our communities. Today’s announcement of $6.5 million in federal funds will help improve and expand active transportation networks in Ajax, and improve community access to modern and reliable municipal buildings and services in York Region. Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country and helps build cleaner, more inclusive communities.”

– The Honourable Mark Holland

Member of Parliament for Ajax, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

“Investing in infrastructure creates jobs today and growth tomorrow. We’re proud to fund renovations for 12 public buildings in York Region to better serve our community.”

– The Honourable Deb Schulte

Minister of Seniors

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the health and well-being of all Canadians. Now more than ever, we understand the need to support our municipalities. Today’s investment in York Region and Ajax will do just that and will improve vital community infrastructure in both communities, providing residents with quality infrastructure they can access for years to come.”

– Francesco Sorbara

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Vaughan–Woodbridge

“Access to great outdoor spaces and reliable municipal buildings is vital in ensuring healthy and connected communities. Today’s funding for Ajax and York Region will help improve active transportation options and community access to municipal services and facilities.”

– Tony Van Bynen

Member of Parliament for Newmarket–Aurora

“Investments in projects such as “Active TOA” will encourage residents to explore and discover their community. The 18.4 km community trail, which consists of 4 routes, will be enhanced with wayfinding signs and markers, thereby easing navigation while supporting the wellbeing of the people of Ajax.”

– The Honourable Rod Phillips

Ontario’s Minister of Long-Term Care and Member of Provincial Parliament for Ajax, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure

“Throughout the pandemic, the Ontario government has been working closely with municipalities like York Region to protect the health and safety of residents, while also building healthy, safe and strong communities. Ontario’s investment of over $1.3 million will support upgrades to infrastructure across York Region to ensure residents in our communities are safe during the pandemic and in years to come.”

– The Honourable Christine Elliott

Ontario’s Deputy Premier, Minister of Health and Deputy Premier and Member of Provincial Parliament for Newmarket–Aurora

“Our government is proud to be providing much-needed supports to our municipal infrastructure across York Region, so that individuals and families have access to the services and supports they depend on each and every day. During the COVID-19 pandemic, local governments have been forced to adapt to a situation that has been rapidly evolving. Our provincial government will continue working collaboratively with our municipal and regional partners, so that we can ensure the people of York Region, including here in Vaughan–Woodbridge, have access to the highest quality services when and where they need them.”

– The Honourable Michael Tibollo

Ontario’s Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Member of Provincial Parliament for Vaughan–Woodbridge

“Hard-working families in King and Vaughan depend upon critical municipal services provided by York Region, which is why our government is working closely with municipalities to provide them with the resources they need, and to jointly protect the public from COVID-19. By investing over $1.3 million to upgrade municipal buildings in York Region, the Government of Ontario is providing real support to municipal service providers and putting families first.”

– The Honourable Stephen Lecce

Ontario’s Minister of Education and Member of Provincial Parliament for King–Vaughan

“To support strong, caring and safe communities, we need to ensure the infrastructure residents access is resilient and efficient. By 2051, York Region is anticipated to grow to more than two million people and close to one million jobs. With this federal and provincial investment into modern retrofits, repairs and upgrades for our Regional buildings and services, we can continue to build healthy and complete communities where residents of all abilities and ages can thrive.”

– Wayne Emmerson

York Region Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

🔊 Listen to this