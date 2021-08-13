(AGENPARL) – ven 13 agosto 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Canada and Ontario invest over $5.2 million in three culture and recreation projects in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) and Central Ontario

August 13, 2021

MISSISSAUGA— Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of COVID-19 on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities to ensure community infrastructure is safe and reliable, while looking ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, Sven Spengemann, Member of Parliament for Mississauga—Lakeshore, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honorable Nina Tangri, Ontario’s Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Mississauga—Streetsville, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure; and Billy Pang, Member of Provincial Parliament for Markham—Unionville announced joint funding for three culture and recreation infrastructure projects in the GTHA and Central Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing over $2.8 million in these projects through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $2.3 million towards these projects, while recipients are contributing a combined investment of more than $1.9 million in their respective projects.

Among the projects funded, upgrades to trail infrastructure in conservation areas located in Caledon, Erin, Halton Hills, and Mississauga will improve public access to local greenspaces by eliminating physical barriers and better connecting trails with neighbouring communities. Improvements to the trails include rehabilitating four pedestrian bridges, constructing three new pedestrian bridges, expanding trails by 2.8 km, and rehabilitating 3.1 km of boardwalk.

Funding will also go towards the design, fabrication and installation of an indoor and outdoor children’s gallery at the Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre, which will offer families educational content to learn more about local history and culture. In Markham, upgrades to the Community Centre within the Unionville Seniors Hub will provide additional programs and services that respond to the unique needs of seniors and their caregivers. Once completed, these projects will give residents greater access to recreation facilities for years to come.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quick Facts

– Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

– Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

– Across Ontario, the Government of Canada has invested more than $14.4 billion in over 3,900 infrastructure projects since 2015 under the Investing in Canada plan.

– Across the province and over the next 10 years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g., arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums).

Quotes

“Ensuring residents have access to quality recreation infrastructure is vital for community well-being and development. Today’s investment for three culture and recreation infrastructure projects in the GTHA and Central Ontario will provide residents with access to modern, reliable, and even more accessible recreation facilities where they can connect and stay fit and healthy for years to come. Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities.”

– Sven Spengemann

Member of Parliament for Mississauga—Lakeshore, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

“We are very excited about the renovation and infrastructure improvements coming to the Credit Valley Conservation Authority. This project will not only improve accessibility to parklands, it will also create new ways for people in our community to enjoy the abundance of beauty it has to offer. Together with the federal government, we are committed to investing in infrastructure that will help our communities grow and prosper.”

– The Honorable Nina Tangri

Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction and Member of Provincial Parliament for Mississauga—Streetsville, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure

“Today’s announcement is great news for the seniors and the community of Markham—Unionville. Through this joint investment, Ontario is investing over $833,000 in the Community Centre program space within the Unionville Seniors Hub. The Community Centre will offer services and amenities as well as establish a wellness environment for the seniors of our community.”

– Billy Pang

Member of Provincial Parliament for Markham—Unionville

“The pandemic taught us just how important access to green space is for people’s health and wellbeing. The growth of our communities underscores the importance of investing in parks and trails today to ensure we have healthy communities for years to come. On behalf of our staff, our Board and the communities we serve, we thank the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario for investing in critical infrastructure that allows more people to access green space and connect with nature close to home.”

– Deborah Matin-Downs

Chief Administrative Officer for Credit Valley Conservation

