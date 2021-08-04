(AGENPARL) – mer 04 agosto 2021 [Ontario Logo]

NEWS RELEASE

Canada and Ontario invest over $4.4 million in four recreation infrastructure projects in the Niagara Region

August 04, 2021

ST. CATHARINES— Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of COVID-19 on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities to ensure community infrastructure is safe and reliable, while looking ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Sam Oosterhoff, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education and Member of Provincial Parliament for Niagara West, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Walter Sendzik, Mayor of the City of St. Catharines, announced joint funding for four recreational and community infrastructure projects in the Niagara Region.

The Government of Canada is investing over $2.4 million in these projects through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $2 million, while recipients are investing more than $1.6 million in their respective projects.

Among the projects announced are upgrades to the existing tennis courts and playground at Bogart Street Park in St. Catharines. This project involves renovating the tennis courts into a multi-use court to accommodate tennis, basketball and pickleball. The playground will be renovated to improve accessibility, while also relocating the play structure and changing the base from pea gravel to rubber. Once complete, this project will provide a more accessible and modern recreation space for residents to enjoy for years to come.

In Pelham, funding will support the rehabilitation of the Marlene Stewart Streit Park. This project includes the rehabilitation of the existing electrical systems and pool house, the replacement of the outdoor pool, a new splash pad and picnic pavilion, and various accessibility improvements to the pool, playground, and adjoining areas. Once complete, this project will improve the quality of Marlene Stewart Streit Park for the community, especially children and those with accessibility needs.

Additional investments in other recreational infrastructure projects across the region include renovations to the Wainfleet Community Complex, such as upgrades to the sports fields and renovations of the tennis courts, washrooms, and fencing. Also included in today’s announcement is the Play Space Resurfacing Project in the Town of Lincoln, which will help improve active living and provide modern recreation spaces for the community.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quick Facts

– Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

– Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

– Across Ontario, the Government of Canada has invested more than $14.4 billion in over 3,800 infrastructure projects.

– Across Canada, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

– Across the province and over the next 10 years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

Quotes

“Ensuring residents have access to recreational infrastructure is vital for community well-being and development. Today’s investment for four recreation, community, and cultural projects in the Niagara Region will provide residents with access to modern, reliable, and accessible recreation infrastructure where they can connect and maintain active and healthy lifestyles. Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities.”

– Chris Bittle

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

“This new funding is great news for residents in Wainfleet, Pelham, Lincoln and St. Catharines. Our government continues to support the priorities of Niagara Region with this $2 million investment in our communities. I am especially happy to see the highly anticipated upgrades of the Wainfleet Community Complex, including sports fields, tennis courts, washrooms and fencing.”

– Sam Oosterhoff

Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education and Member of Provincial Parliament for Niagara West, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure

“The City of St. Catharines strives to be a leader in accessible and inclusive play – and these types of investments by our federal and provincial partners are helping to make those efforts a reality. This project will not only enhance the amenities and accessibility of Bogart Park, but it creates multi-generational recreation opportunities for everyone to enjoy. Thank you to our federal and provincial partners for their continued support.”

– His Worship Walter Sendzik

Mayor of the City of St. Catharines

Additional Resources

Media Contacts

Emelyana Titarenko

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Hayley Cooper

Press Secretary

Office of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure

Sofia Sousa-Dias

Communications Branch

Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure

Media Relations

Infrastructure Canada

🔊 Listen to this