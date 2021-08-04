(AGENPARL) – mer 04 agosto 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Canada and Ontario Invest Over $2 million in Improved Community, Culture, and Recreational Infrastructure in Eastern Ontario

August 04, 2021

KINGSTON— The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Ontario. Investments in Ontario’s infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to create jobs, economic growth, and make our communities more sustainable and resilient.

Today, Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and John Yakabuski, Member of Provincial Parliament for Renfrew—Nipissing—Pembroke, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure, announced joint funding for improvements to community, culture, and recreational infrastructure for three projects in three communities in Eastern Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.1 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $941,000, with the remainder of project funding to be provided by recipients.

In Kingston, funding will support the renovation of the Youth Campus Cultural Community Centre, operated by the Home Base Housing organization, to provide increased access to a safe, supportive and healing community centre for vulnerable and homeless youth, 16 to 24 years old. Work includes converting a church sanctuary into a community centre by removing pews, building a stage, and updating audio visual, lighting, and sound systems, as well as flooring and HVAC requirements. Further renovations to the existing community centre will add 2,500 square feet for new washrooms, a larger kitchen, and a multi-use meeting area. These upgrades will provide area youth with increased opportunities for cultural healing, skill development, socialization, and self expression.

A project in the Township of McNab/Braeside will replace aging recreation infrastructure to accommodate the growing demand for a larger and modern support facility for four baseball diamonds. The new building will include more washrooms, increased storage space, and a tournament room for umpires and tournament officials. In the Township of Head, Clara and Maria, funding will support upgrades to windows, lighting, and the heating and cooling systems in the township’s community centre and library.

These projects will provide safe, comfortable, and inclusive community spaces for residents and vulnerable populations, while also providing greater access to social and physical programming.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quick Facts

– Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

– Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

– Across Ontario, the Government of Canada has invested more than $14.4 billion in over 3,800 infrastructure projects.

– Across Canada, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

– Across the province and over the next 10 years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

Quotes

“Community, cultural, and recreational infrastructure is vital to the well-being and success of Canadian communities. Today’s investments mean that Ontario youth, seniors and families will have better access to the quality social and recreational programming that they need to maintain healthy lifestyles, build skills, and develop strong community connections for years to come. Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities.”

– Mark Gerretsen

Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

“Access to recreational and social activities is vitally important to our residents in across Ontario. These investments will ensure that the residents of both urban and rural communities are provided that access, helping to build healthy, active and prosperous communities.”

– John Yakabuski

Member of Provincial Parliament for Renfrew—Nipissing—Pembroke, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure

“On behalf of Home Base and the youth who will benefit from this investment in the Kingston community, thank-you to all orders of government for their support in this project. The Kingston Youth Services Campus will bring a holistic approach to offering young people a number of important services including supportive housing, counselling services, and employment opportunities. The Cultural and Community Centre is a vital part of this overall project.”

– Tom Greening

Executive Director, HomeBase

