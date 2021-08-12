(AGENPARL) – gio 12 agosto 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Canada and Ontario Invest Over $114.5 million in Public Transit Infrastructure for Residents of Durham

August 12, 2021

REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY OF DURHAM— Building public transit is essential to creating jobs and sustaining economic growth. To support these goals, we must prioritize measures that will build the public transit systems Canada needs now, and in the future. Investing in public transit supports Canadians through the pandemic, positions Canada for recovery by creating good jobs and supporting Canadian companies, and transforms our society for a cleaner, better future.

That is why, together, our governments are taking decisive action to help families, businesses and communities as they adapt to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontarians need safe and reliable public transit to get to work and home, to appointments, to shop for essentials, and to conduct business. Strategic investments in public transportation infrastructure play a key role in delivering these services.

Today, Jennifer O’Connell, Member of Parliament for Pickering—Uxbridge, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Mark Holland, Member of Parliament for Ajax; Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby; the Honourable Peter Bethlenfalvy, Ontario’s Minister of Finance and Member of Provincial Parliament for Pickering-Uxbridge, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure; the Honourable Rod Phillips, Ontario’s Minister of Long-Term Care and Member of Provincial Parliament for Ajax; Lorne Coe, Ontario’s Chief Government Whip and Member of Provincial Parliament for Whitby; and John Henry, Regional Municipality of Durham’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, announced joint funding for the construction of dedicated Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) infrastructure in the City of Pickering.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $45.8 million in this project through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $38.1 million, and the Regional Municipality of Durham is contributing more than $30.5 million.

Funding for this project will go towards the construction of 7.5 km of dedicated median bus rapid transit lanes, 20 sheltered bus stops at 10 locations, and 7.5 km of bike lanes along Highway 2 in Pickering. The project is part of the Durham-Scarborough Bus Rapid Transit initiative, which will provide more frequent and reliable transit services to the Durham Region and the City of Toronto. Once completed, this project will provide residents with a safe and more accessible public transit system and enhanced active transportation options.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quick Facts

– Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

– $28.7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects.

– Across Ontario, the Government of Canada has invested more than $14.4 billion in over 3,900 infrastructure projects.

– Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

– Across the province, Ontario is investing more than $7.3 billion in public transit infrastructure over 10 years through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Quotes

“Today’s investment will help create better and more reliable public transit infrastructure in the Regional Municipality of Durham. Together with our partners, we continue to support public transit infrastructure across the country so that people can get where they need to go in faster, safer, and cleaner ways. Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities.”

– Jennifer O’Connell

Member of Parliament for Pickering—Uxbridge, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

“Integrated and accessible public transit systems are essential to building cleaner and more inclusive communities. The construction of Bus Rapid Transit in Durham means more frequent and reliable public transit services, saving people time and money, and better linking them to friends, family and other communities across the region.”

– The Honourable Mark Holland

Member of Parliament for Ajax

“Today’s announcement will create good paying jobs, while also creating future opportunities for greener transit options, while ensuring that residents in the Regional Municipality of Durham have continued access to a safe, modern, and reliable public transit system for years to come.”

– Ryan Turnbull

Member of Parliament for Whitby

“This project will improve future access to and from Pickering GO Station connecting residents to jobs, schools, and other communities, making it faster and easier for residents in Pickering and Durham Region to connect to GO Transit and Durham Region Transit.”

– The Honourable Peter Bethlenfalvy

Ontario’s Minister of Finance and Member of Provincial Parliament for Pickering-Uxbridge, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure

“Provincial, federal and local governments are working together to improve public transit infrastructure in Durham Region. Residents will benefit from the Bus Rapid Transit Lanes on the Highway 2 corridor, which will result in faster commutes and shorter travel times.”

– The Honourable Rod Phillips

Ontario’s Minister of Long-Term Care and Member of Provincial Parliament for Ajax

“As the COVID-19 pandemic has clearly highlighted, investments in public transit are more critical than ever to the success of our communities. Today’s investments will provide thousands of residents in the Town of Whitby, and Region of Durham with access to modernized public transportation options that will allow them to travel our Region safely and more easily.”

– Lorne Coe

Chief Government Whip and Member of Provincial Parliament for Whitby

“The Durham-Scarborough Bus Rapid Transit project is a great opportunity to continue to build and connect our communities. Travel demand continues to grow in Durham Region and, with our federal and provincial partners, we will continue to provide safe and reliable transit for residents and visitors.”

– John Henry

Regional Municipality of Durham’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Additional Resources

