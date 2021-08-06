(AGENPARL) – ven 06 agosto 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Canada and Ontario Invest More than $2.1 million in Active Transportation Infrastructure to Respond to the Impacts of COVID-19

August 06, 2021

MARATHON— The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing more than $2.1 million to protect the health and well-being of residents in 16 communities across Ontario.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure, announced joint support to improve access to active transportation options, including trails, pathways, bike paths, and sidewalks in Ontario.

Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why both orders of government have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

The Government of Canada is investing over $1.7 million in Ontario communities through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $427,000.

The majority of funding will support the rehabilitation of active transportation infrastructure and networks in 16 communities throughout Ontario, improving the quality and amount of active transportation options for residents and visitors, including those with limited mobility.

Investments in the Town of Marathon will improve pedestrian access to Lake Superior by installing a new accessible kayak dock, wooden trails, a foot bridge, and remediating the shoreline. These improvements and new trail structures will remedy accessibility concerns allowing all members of the community to reach the water’s edge, increasing opportunities to stay fit, and to connect with family, friends, and the environment.

The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80% of eligible costs for projects in provinces, and up to 100% for projects in territories and Indigenous communities. The Province of Ontario will invest 20% of the eligible costs for projects across the province.

Quick Facts

– Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

– The Government of Canada has invested over $14.4 billion in more than 3,800 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

– Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

– Through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, over $3 billion is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short-term projects.

– To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program now includes a COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

– The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream funding stream guarantees a minimum of $100,000 to each of the province’s 444 municipalities. Additional funding has been allocated to municipalities based on a variety of factors, including the value of infrastructure and median household income in each municipality.

– Across Canada, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

– Across the province and over the next 10 years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

Quotes

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the health and well-being of all Canadians. Now more than ever, we understand that access to outdoor spaces, including trails, bike paths, and waterways, is essential to maintaining healthy lifestyles, and ensuring Canadians get out, get active, and can better connect with public transportation. That’s why we’re investing over $1.7 million – 80 cents on every dollar of total funding – through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream to improve active transportation options in 16 communities across Ontario. Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities.”

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

“Access to active transportation options, including trails, pathways, bike paths, and sidewalks is vital to residents across Ontario. These investments will expand and revitalize lifestyle infrastructure and will create new networks, helping to build healthy, active and prosperous communities. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of having recreational resources nearby, not only for physical health but also mental health.”

– The Honourable Kinga Surma

Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure

“This funding will allow us to create another opportunity for our residents and visitors alike to access and experience the tremendous outdoor recreation we have on the north shore of Lake Superior here in Marathon. Thank you to the governments of Canada and Ontario for supporting this project.”

– Rick Dumas

Mayor, Town of Marathon

