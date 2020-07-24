(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), ven 24 luglio 2020 The governments of Canada and Ontario recognize the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted smaller and rural communities across the province. Both governments are making strategic investments in infrastructure to meet the specific needs of rural Ontario municipalities and First Nation communities to help them strengthen their local economies.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2020/07/canada-and-ontario-invest-in-roads-and-bridges-connecting-rural-communities-in-southwestern-ontario.html