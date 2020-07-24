venerdì, Luglio 24, 2020
SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2541 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2541 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2591 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1883 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2202 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2202 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2591 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SVIZZERA, GIORNATA DEI MIGRANTI. VESCOVI: ASCOLTARE IL GRIDO DEI VULNERABILI

COVID-19: LA SOFFERENZA DEL MADAGASCAR. DECEDUTI DUE MISSIONARI

ANTICHI AFFRESCHI SOTTO I MOSAICI. LE RADICI CRISTIANE DI VENEZIA

Agenparl

CANADA AND ONTARIO INVEST IN ROADS AND BRIDGES, CONNECTING RURAL COMMUNITIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ONTARIO

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), ven 24 luglio 2020 The governments of Canada and Ontario recognize the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted smaller and rural communities across the province. Both governments are making strategic investments in infrastructure to meet the specific needs of rural Ontario municipalities and First Nation communities to help them strengthen their local economies.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2020/07/canada-and-ontario-invest-in-roads-and-bridges-connecting-rural-communities-in-southwestern-ontario.html

