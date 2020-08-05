CANADA AND ONTARIO INVEST IN PUBLIC TRANSIT AND ACTIVE TRANSPORTATION INFRASTRUCTURE FOR SOUTHWESTERN ONTARIO RESIDENTS

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mer 05 agosto 2020

St. Thomas, Ontario, August 5, 2020—The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities of the governments of Canada and Ontario. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians’ personal health, it is also having a profound impact on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Ontarians need help getting safely to work and home, getting out to appointments, to shop and to conduct business. Strategic investments in sustainable public transportation infrastructure play a key role.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities;

the Honourable Jeff Yurek, Ontario’s Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks and Member of Provincial Parliament for Elgin–Middlesex–London on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure; and his Worship Joe Preston, Mayor of the City of St. Thomas, announced funding for 11 projects that will modernize and improve transit around Southwestern Ontario.

In St. Thomas, a new fleet of 14 zero-emission buses, along with new software systems and upgraded passenger amenities will offer public transit users an improved ridership experience and greatly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Chatham-Kent public transit will add 10 new transit vehicles to expand service levels and will upgrade its systems to include real-time location technology and new fare system technology. Additionally, upgrades to Chatham-Kent’s main bus terminal and the installation of six solar powered bus shelters will further accommodate transit riders and advance the municipality’s commitment to the environment.

In Hanover, 11 new vehicles will increase the transit system’s capacity. LaSalle public transit users will benefit from the installation of bike lockers at various locations, which will encourage active transportation and improve connections to bus stops. Leamington will replace two buses at the end of their lifecycle with two new buses that offer more seating. The installation and resurfacing of pedestrian and bike baths in Point Edward will provide residents with safe active transportation routes. West Elgin will add a new paratransit van with a wheelchair lift, improving accessibility for residents who rely on the service every week.

In Woodstock, the purchase of two new buses, the expansion of a bus garage and storage facility, as well as the construction of an automatic washing facility will improve the quality of service for public transit users and extend the lifespan of the buses.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $6.7 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $5.6 million. The municipalities are contributing more than $3.9 million in total.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2020/08/canada-and-ontario-invest-in-public-transit-and-active-transportation-infrastructure-for-southwestern-ontario-residents.html