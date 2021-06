(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mer 16 giugno 2021

China has shown a willingness to embrace large and disruptive shifts in global trade flows to achieve its political aims. The…

Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1137175/Can%20Beijing%20tame%20the%20iron%20ore%20trades?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss