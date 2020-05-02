domenica, Maggio 3, 2020
CAMPUS REC ONLINE INTRAMURAL REGISTRATION

(AGENPARL) – ORILLIA (ONTARIO), sab 02 maggio 2020

Campus Rec is excited to announce Online Intramurals 🎮! Registration is open from May 4 to May 10 for our Rocket League, NBA 2k20, and FIFA 20 leagues! Sign up today using the instructions at thunderwolves.ca/intramurals.

Leagues are open to all members of the Lakehead Community (both campuses), including students, staff, faculty, and alumni, along with general public! The best part? You can play from anywhere!

The leagues will run from May 12 to May 25, followed by playoffs. Each week of regular season, you will be assigned opponents to play on your schedule. Scores will be reported, and at the end of the regular season all players will be seeded for playoffs!

Feel free to email <a with any questions!

Fonte/Source: https://www.lakeheadu.ca/about/news-and-events/events/events-archive/2020/node/55989

