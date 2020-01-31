(AGENPARL) – British Columbia (Canada), ven 31 gennaio 2020

North Island College (NIC) students will have better access to state-of-the-art facilities and programs to help them become career-ready following the opening of the expanded Campbell River campus.

“This campus expansion project means that students on the North Island won’t have to leave home to gain the skills they will need to participate in the economy of the future,” said Claire Trevena, MLA for the North Island. “I am pleased that the next generation of tradespeople, business leaders and health-care professionals will be able to complete their training in Campbell River.”

The official opening of the $18-million project was celebrated with Claire Trevena, MLA for the North Island, on behalf of Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training; John Bowman, president, NIC; and NIC students, faculty and staff. The expansion was made possible thanks to $5.8 million from the Government of Canada’s Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund, $8.6 million from the Government of British Columbia and $3.6 million from NIC and its donors.

“Modern learning spaces are a critical part in supporting skills development to prepare students for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” said Navdeep Bains, federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “The expansion of the Campbell River campus will help students on Vancouver Island advance the next generation of leading-edge research and innovation in Canada.”

The project expanded and consolidated learning space at NIC’s Campbell River campus. All students on the campus will benefit from an expanded and updated cafeteria space, a library and learning commons, bookstore and an enhanced learning environment.

“We’re thankful for the partnership between the Government of Canada, the Province of B.C. and NIC on this project,” Bowman said. “The expanded facilities at our Campbell River campus ensure we can continue to provide students an exceptional learning experience, expanded programming and will make NIC an educational destination of choice on Vancouver Island.”

More than 175 students will learn in the new industrial trades facilities and culinary students will benefit from the new kitchen facilities. The expansion also includes Campbell River’s first health simulation lab, for use by practical nursing and health-care assistant students.

The campus expansion will also allow for the delivery of a new computer information systems program, expanded business administration and the intake of over 80 international students.

Investments through the Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund (SIF) are being used to modernize facilities at Canadian universities and colleges, as well as improve the energy efficiency of these facilities and reduce their impact on the environment.

British Columbia has received $257 million through the Post-Secondary Institutions SIF. Twenty public post-secondary institutions and one private First Nations institution in B.C. are benefiting from 30 individual projects throughout the province.

Quotes:

Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training —

“Having access to modern training facilities and equipment close to home means students can save more money on accommodation, food and transportation. This campus expansion will empower students in Campbell River and the northern region of Vancouver Island to get the hands-on learning experiences they need to go after rewarding career opportunities in their communities.”

Tina Tang, NIC culinary alumna, chef and member of Culinary Team BC —

“I wanted to come back to school just so I could learn in this kitchen. The culinary program here was extraordinary before, but this new facility really steps it up to that next level.”

Quick Facts:

There is a growing demand for skilled-trades workers throughout the province, with job openings in the trades over the next decade.

There are expected trades openings on Vancouver Island and West Coast in the next decade.

This is the final of 30 SIF projects to be completed in B.C.

Total capital funding for all B.C. SIF projects is $710 million: $257 million from the Government of Canada; $278 million from the Province of British Columbia; and $175 million from post-secondary institutions and donors.



Learn More:

Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund: http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/051.nsf/eng/home

Fonte/Source: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2020AEST0010-000187