The Campus Dialogues are a weekly opportunity for students, faculty, and staff to engage one another about important issues related to identity, current events, and campus life. Dialogues take place in the Ferguson Student Center Great Hall on Wednesdays, starting at 1:00 p.m. and concluding by 1:50 p.m. Come and share your thoughts and listen to the perspectives of others in an inclusive and respectful environment!

