CAMPUS COMMUNITY INVITED TO WATCH FAST-PACED GRADUATE STUDENT COMPETITION

(AGENPARL) – CLEMSON (SOUTH CAROLINA), mar 10 novembre 2020
When you’re passionate about your research, you enjoy an opportunity to talk about it with your colleagues. When that opportunity is only three minutes long, and you have to make your research understandable to everyone, it’s a little more challenging. For the audience, though, it’s a lot more fun.
Clemson’s Three Minute Thesis (3MT) competition is back, and the fact that’s virtual this year makes it more accessible than ever to the campus community. The online event is scheduled to start Friday, November 20 at 9 a.m.
Twenty-nine graduate students representing every college will summarize and explain the relevance of their research in three minutes or less and will be judged on clarity, presentation, and more. Sponsored at Clemson by Graduate Student Government (GSG), the Graduate School, the Vice President for Research, and the colleges, the competition allows students to develop and hone communication skills they need as professionals but often don’t focus on as part of their usual studies.
The link to the competition will be posted at https://gsg.people.clemson.edu/initiatives/3mt.php a few days before the event, and all staff, faculty, students, and community members are invited and encouraged to watch.
A similar event is being held the day before by the Clemson Post-Doc Association, wherein ten postdoctoral scholars present “Three-Minute Flash Talks” on their research. Viewers can log into Zoom at https://clemson.zoom.us/j/ just before
2:00 p.m. on November 19 to watch the one-hour event.
Cash prizes will be awarded, including one for People’s Choice, which the audience determines. The winner in the Ph.D. candidate category will compete against other universities at the Council of Southern Graduate Schools’ annual conference next year.
Last year’s winner, Nickolas Gregorich, is this year’s director of the Research Initiatives Committee, the GSG group responsible for planning the event. “It’s exciting for students to be able to tell the larger Clemson community what they are working on every day,” he said. “And the staff and faculty tell us they enjoy the event, too. Some say it’s their favorite day of the academic year.”
This year’s finalists, listed by college then by program:
Agriculture, Forestry & Life Sciences
Amber Stone: Animal & Veterinary Science
Joel Hamilton: Food, Nutrition & Packaging Science
Meredith Bean: Forest Resources
Manisha Parajuli: Forest Resources
Wendy Buchanan: Plant & Environmental Sciences
Enoch Noh: Plant & Environmental Sciences
Tony Reda: Plant & Environmental Sciences
Pawanjit Sandhu: Plant & Environmental Sciences
Ricardo St Aime: Plant & Environmental Sciences
Architecture, Arts & Humanities
Rutali Joshi: Planning, Design & the Built Environment
Vincent Qiu: Planning, Design & the Built Environment
Saeideh Sobhaninia: Planning, Design & the Built Environment
Behavioral, Social & Health Sciences
Pinar Ozmizrak: Healthcare Genetics
Kaitlin Mueller: Parks, Recreation & Tourism Management
Business
Hyunji Suh: Business Administration
Bob Wen: Economics
Education
Abby Baker: Learning Sciences
Emma Chiappetta: Teaching & Learning
Engineering, Computing & Applied Sciences
Amirreza Yeganegi: Bioengineering
Paritra Mandal: Biomedical Data Science & Informatics
Libby Flanagan: Biosystems Engineering
Omar Amer: Civil Engineering
Moazzam Nazir: Electrical Engineering
Chirath Pathiravasam: Electrical Engineering
Brennan Ferguson: Environmental Engineering & Earth Science
Reza Ghaiumy Anaraky: Human-Centered Computing
Moloud Nasiri: Human-Centered Computing
Jennifer Brown: Mechanical Engineering
Science
Lea Marcotulli: Physics
Fonte/Source: http://newsstand.clemson.edu/campus-community-invited-to-watch-fast-paced-graduate-student-competition/